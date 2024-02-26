NABU's suspicion of Pashinsky revealed the truth about Kurchenko's fuel

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37543 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 143668 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 86992 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 313992 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260506 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199905 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236289 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252776 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158904 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372410 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 72394 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 143619 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 313946 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 225983 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260472 views
NABU's suspicion of Pashinsky revealed the truth about Kurchenko's fuel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25066 views

NABU's suspicion of Pashinsky revealed the truth about Kurchenko's fuel

NABU's suspicion of Pashinsky revealed the truth about Kurchenko's fuel

The suspicion of misappropriation of seized oil products of Serhiy Kurchenko's companies, which the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has brought against odious ex-MP Serhiy Pashynsky and 5 others, has revealed an attempt to "appoint the guilty" for theft of fuel in the past, UNIAN reports, UNN writes.

From 2014 to 2017, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the prosecutor's office tried to convict the brothers, Oleksandr and Serhiy Katsuba, of fuel theft. The younger Katsuba, Oleksandr, was even forced to take the blame. He was accused of transferring funds for fuel that Kurchenko allegedly did not have from 2012 to 2014 as deputy head of Naftogaz Ukrainy.

As a reminder, Pashinsky and his accomplices are suspected  of illegally seizing 97,000 tons of fuel, including the 33,000 tons of Naftogaz fuel that Katsubas was charged with illegally paying for.

Pashynsky himself claims that in 2015 he transferred the fuel confiscated from Kurchenko's companies to the needs of the Armed Forces. However, NABU materials prove that most of this fuel was sold directly or through state-owned companies at reduced prices to the company of Volodymyr Tyshchenko, an old acquaintance of Pashynskyi's, who sold it at market price. The state's losses are estimated at UAH 967 million.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
