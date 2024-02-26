NABU's suspicion of Pashinsky revealed the truth about Kurchenko's fuel

The suspicion of misappropriation of seized oil products of Serhiy Kurchenko's companies, which the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has brought against odious ex-MP Serhiy Pashynsky and 5 others, has revealed an attempt to "appoint the guilty" for theft of fuel in the past, UNIAN reports, UNN writes.

From 2014 to 2017, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the prosecutor's office tried to convict the brothers, Oleksandr and Serhiy Katsuba, of fuel theft. The younger Katsuba, Oleksandr, was even forced to take the blame. He was accused of transferring funds for fuel that Kurchenko allegedly did not have from 2012 to 2014 as deputy head of Naftogaz Ukrainy.

As a reminder, Pashinsky and his accomplices are suspected of illegally seizing 97,000 tons of fuel, including the 33,000 tons of Naftogaz fuel that Katsubas was charged with illegally paying for.

Pashynsky himself claims that in 2015 he transferred the fuel confiscated from Kurchenko's companies to the needs of the Armed Forces. However, NABU materials prove that most of this fuel was sold directly or through state-owned companies at reduced prices to the company of Volodymyr Tyshchenko, an old acquaintance of Pashynskyi's, who sold it at market price. The state's losses are estimated at UAH 967 million.