The actions of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) replicate Soviet totalitarian practices and are aimed at destabilizing the public administration system. The activities of the Bureau, which harm the state, must be stopped. This was stated by political expert Oleh Posternak, commenting on the case against former minister Andriy Pyvovarsky, which lasted over 10 years and was recently closed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

"NABU, in the worst traditions of totalitarian 'sovok' (Soviet system), tormented an innocent person for 10 years, and then quietly closed the case. The Bureau needs to be disbanded. Its activities destroy the foundations of state sovereignty and the state mechanism as such. Because after the Bureau's actions, fewer and fewer people want to hold any positions in the state," the expert wrote.

He reminded that NABU accused former Minister of Infrastructure Andriy Pyvovarsky of issuing an order in 2015 that allegedly caused damage to the state. After 10 years of harassment by NABU and SAP, the court decided to close the case due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, Posternak noted.

"For ten years, Pyvovarsky's family endured real persecution. The well-known court session in legal circles, where Pyvovarsky had to ask the court not to arrest his bank account, is worth mentioning. From it, Andriy paid for the care of his disabled child, who was deaf and blind. In response to his request, SAP prosecutors and NABU detectives laughed so loudly that even the judge, who was loyal to them, had to issue a warning," he fumed.

The expert emphasized that the anti-corruption bodies lacked the courage to acquit the former Minister of Infrastructure: they simply closed the case as if nothing had happened.

"It turns out that anti-corruption bodies can drag you 'face down on the asphalt' for 10 years, torment and terrorize your family, destroy your reputation. At the same time, they spend millions of budget funds on supporting this nightmare. And in the end – they just back off due to lack of evidence. Not to declare innocent, but simply to close the case. Who will answer for this lawlessness? Will any of the detectives be punished?" he commented.

He emphasized that this is not the first such example – just recently, the case against the Ukrainian thermal imager manufacturer Archer was closed.

"The unique manufacturer of thermal imagers during the war would have simply been destroyed if not for the public outcry. Therefore, NABU was forced to retreat: they admitted that they found no evidence of Archer's illegal activities and simply closed the case. None of the detectives who fabricated it were held accountable. But Ukraine's defense industry, which is waging a large-scale war for survival, suffered losses," he reported.

According to the expert, Ukraine should use the European experience of correcting the mistakes of anti-corruption bodies.

As is known, the liquidation of the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) in Poland is planned for May 1, 2026. The CBA was involved in investigations against opponents, selectively opened cases, and leaked information.