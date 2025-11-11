NABU recorded four ministers in the case of embezzlement of millions of dollars in Ukraine's energy sector

$41.960.02
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 15691 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
07:08 AM • 19840 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 24365 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 62492 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 75017 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 102966 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 123510 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 125194 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 86836 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Trump praises Syrian leader al-Sharaa after his historic White House visit
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing agreements with European countries to protect its skies and energy sector
US Senate backs final document to avert shutdown
Bulgaria strengthens security at Lukoil refinery before state takeover: Russia has already reacted
Cluster munition of a cruise missile eliminated in Kirovohrad region
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 125191 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 116031 views
UNN Lite
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announced
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
NABU recorded four ministers in the case of embezzlement of millions of dollars in Ukraine's energy sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

During the investigation of the scheme to embezzle 100 million dollars in the energy sector, NABU recorded four ministers of the Ukrainian government of different periods. Two of them, including Herman Halushchenko, are still involved in the case.

NABU recorded four ministers in the case of embezzlement of millions of dollars in Ukraine's energy sector

During the investigation into the embezzlement scheme in the energy sector, through which, according to the investigation, 100 million dollars were "laundered," employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) recorded four ministers of the Ukrainian government from different periods.

This was stated on the air of the "UP.Chat" program by Oleksandr Abakumov, head of the NABU detective group, who participated in this investigation, UNN reports.

Details

During a conversation about the details of a large-scale anti-corruption investigation, in which businessman Timur Mindich is a suspect, NABU detective Oleksandr Abakumov reported that a number of Ukrainian ministers, both former and current, are involved in the embezzlement case in the energy sector.

I won't say much, but I'll put it this way. In various situations during the investigation of this criminal proceeding, we recorded 4 ministers of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

- Abakumov stated in response to a question from UP editor-in-chief Sevgil Musaieva.

Separately, he explained the practice, which was called "barrier" and the imposition of conditions for paying "kickbacks" to avoid blocking payments.

A scheme called the "barrier" was introduced. A moratorium on the possibility of suing Energoatom in court for work performed or goods supplied. This was used to pressure suppliers of goods – "we want to – we won't pay you... you won't do anything."

- Abakumov stated.

"Are there two (ministers) now?" the program host asked.

Also (others) are being evaluated for evidence or actions taken by them... But it is important to note that these are not all four current ministers

- Abakumov explained.

Addition

Regarding the involvement of government representatives in the case, People's Deputy from the "Holos" faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak also spoke, noting that the case involves Herman Halushchenko, the current Minister of Justice, who was appointed Vice President of Energoatom in May 2020, and has held the position of Minister of Energy of Ukraine since 2021.

And also Svitlana Hrynchuk, who took the position of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine in September 2023.

Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector10.11.25, 20:35 • 75017 views

"Also, one of the members of the NEURC. The range is wide," Zhelezniak added. The People's Deputy also explained that currently "we have at least two people in the government who are involved in this story."

Still (involved). These are people who are responsible for energy. This story with the moratorium on the execution of proceedings – Mr. Halushchenko directly participated in it, demanding that this decision be made

- Zhelezniak noted.

Recall

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine confirmed investigative actions in the criminal proceedings involving Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko. The Minister provides full assistance to law enforcement agencies for an objective investigation.

Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources11.11.25, 11:41 • 8850 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
Timur Mindich
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Yaroslav Zheleznyak