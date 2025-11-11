NABU recorded four ministers in the case of embezzlement of millions of dollars in Ukraine's energy sector

During the investigation into the embezzlement scheme in the energy sector, through which, according to the investigation, 100 million dollars were "laundered," employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) recorded four ministers of the Ukrainian government from different periods.

This was stated on the air of the "UP.Chat" program by Oleksandr Abakumov, head of the NABU detective group, who participated in this investigation, UNN reports.

Details

During a conversation about the details of a large-scale anti-corruption investigation, in which businessman Timur Mindich is a suspect, NABU detective Oleksandr Abakumov reported that a number of Ukrainian ministers, both former and current, are involved in the embezzlement case in the energy sector.

I won't say much, but I'll put it this way. In various situations during the investigation of this criminal proceeding, we recorded 4 ministers of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine - Abakumov stated in response to a question from UP editor-in-chief Sevgil Musaieva.

Separately, he explained the practice, which was called "barrier" and the imposition of conditions for paying "kickbacks" to avoid blocking payments.

A scheme called the "barrier" was introduced. A moratorium on the possibility of suing Energoatom in court for work performed or goods supplied. This was used to pressure suppliers of goods – "we want to – we won't pay you... you won't do anything." - Abakumov stated.

"Are there two (ministers) now?" the program host asked.

Also (others) are being evaluated for evidence or actions taken by them... But it is important to note that these are not all four current ministers - Abakumov explained.

Addition

Regarding the involvement of government representatives in the case, People's Deputy from the "Holos" faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak also spoke, noting that the case involves Herman Halushchenko, the current Minister of Justice, who was appointed Vice President of Energoatom in May 2020, and has held the position of Minister of Energy of Ukraine since 2021.

And also Svitlana Hrynchuk, who took the position of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine in September 2023.

Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector

"Also, one of the members of the NEURC. The range is wide," Zhelezniak added. The People's Deputy also explained that currently "we have at least two people in the government who are involved in this story."

Still (involved). These are people who are responsible for energy. This story with the moratorium on the execution of proceedings – Mr. Halushchenko directly participated in it, demanding that this decision be made - Zhelezniak noted.

Recall

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine confirmed investigative actions in the criminal proceedings involving Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko. The Minister provides full assistance to law enforcement agencies for an objective investigation.

Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources