Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the NABU and SAP investigation into a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector, noting that everyone who built schemes should receive a clear procedural response. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Any effective actions against corruption are very much needed. The inevitability of punishment is needed. Energoatom provides Ukraine with the largest share of energy generation now. The integrity of companies is a priority. Every industry, everyone who built schemes should receive a clear procedural response. There must be verdicts. And government officials must work together with NABU, together with law enforcement agencies. And work as it is needed for the result. - said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

On Monday, November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducted an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom".

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine published part of the records in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. The operation is called "Midas".

The head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, created a commission to conduct an official investigation into a possible leak of pre-trial investigation data from NABU and SAP.

NABU made a statement amid searches related to possible corruption in the energy sector. Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv.