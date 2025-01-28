NABU opens criminal proceedings against Umerov - media

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 65920 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 88794 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106163 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109218 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128975 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103318 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133509 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103711 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113394 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116965 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

NABU opens criminal proceedings against Umerov - media

NABU opens criminal proceedings against Umerov - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29871 views

NABU opened a criminal investigation into possible abuse of power by Defense Minister Umerov. The case concerns the refusal to extend the contract with the head of the Defense Production Plant and the recall of members of the Supervisory Board.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has opened a criminal investigation into the possible abuse of power or office by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov over his refusal to extend the contract with the head of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, and the recall of two members of the Agency's Supervisory Board, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr. This is stated in the NABU's response to an official request from Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

The proceedings were opened at the request of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, the agency said.  

"Based on the results of consideration of the application, a decision was made in accordance with Article 214 of the CPC of Ukraine to enter information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings dated 27.01.2025 with preliminary legal qualification under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the NABU said in its official response.

Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides that abuse of power or position, if it has caused grave consequences, is punishable for officials by imprisonment for a term of three to six years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with a fine of five hundred to one thousand tax-free minimum incomes.

At the same time, the NABU reminds of the presumption of Umerov's innocence.

"In accordance with part one of Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until his or her guilt is proved in accordance with the law and established by a court verdict of guilty," the letter reads.

Recall

At the end of last week, Umerov refused to extend the contract with the head of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, despite the decision of the Supervisory Board, and also withdrew two state representatives from the Supervisory Board of the Agency, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr, who voted in favor of extending the contract with Bezrukova.

Scandal with arms procurement: Umerov finds the guilty - dismisses deputy and changes leadership of defense procurement24.01.25, 19:36 • 37643 views

Instead, Umerov appointed Arsen Zhumadilov, the current head of the State Logistics Operator, as director of the Defense Procurement Agency. A number of civic activists called such actions by the Defense Minister pressure on the Defense Procurement Agency and called on Zelenskyy to fire him.

On January 27, Bezrukova said on Radio Liberty that the contracting of ammunition and supplies through the Defense Procurement Agency could be blocked due to a legal conflict that arose from the Defense Minister's decision.

