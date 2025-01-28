NABU opens criminal proceedings against Umerov - media

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has opened a criminal investigation into the possible abuse of power or office by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov over his refusal to extend the contract with the head of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, and the recall of two members of the Agency's Supervisory Board, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr. This is stated in the NABU's response to an official request from Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

The proceedings were opened at the request of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, the agency said.

"Based on the results of consideration of the application, a decision was made in accordance with Article 214 of the CPC of Ukraine to enter information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings dated 27.01.2025 with preliminary legal qualification under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the NABU said in its official response.

Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides that abuse of power or position, if it has caused grave consequences, is punishable for officials by imprisonment for a term of three to six years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with a fine of five hundred to one thousand tax-free minimum incomes.

At the same time, the NABU reminds of the presumption of Umerov's innocence.

"In accordance with part one of Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until his or her guilt is proved in accordance with the law and established by a court verdict of guilty," the letter reads.

Recall

At the end of last week, Umerov refused to extend the contract with the head of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, despite the decision of the Supervisory Board, and also withdrew two state representatives from the Supervisory Board of the Agency, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr, who voted in favor of extending the contract with Bezrukova.

Scandal with arms procurement: Umerov finds the guilty - dismisses deputy and changes leadership of defense procurement

Instead, Umerov appointed Arsen Zhumadilov, the current head of the State Logistics Operator, as director of the Defense Procurement Agency. A number of civic activists called such actions by the Defense Minister pressure on the Defense Procurement Agency and called on Zelenskyy to fire him.

On January 27, Bezrukova said on Radio Liberty that the contracting of ammunition and supplies through the Defense Procurement Agency could be blocked due to a legal conflict that arose from the Defense Minister's decision.