NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau could not confirm, but also did not deny, media reports that former Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko is being interrogated by NABU, UNN reports.

Details

When asked by a UNN journalist whether NABU could confirm that detectives are currently interrogating Herman Halushchenko, Bureau spokeswoman Margarita Zhivaga replied: "I cannot confirm or deny."

Earlier, Bihus.Info reported that former Minister of Justice Halushchenko was being interrogated by NABU.

Reference

Herman Halushchenko was born on May 1, 1973, in Lviv. He graduated from the Faculty of Law of Ivan Franko Lviv University. He began his professional career in the prosecutor's office, later working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice. For some time, he taught at Taras Shevchenko Kyiv University.

In the energy sector, he is known for holding the position of Executive Director for Legal Support of the state company "Energoatom" in 2013–2014, and in 2020 he became its Vice President.

On April 29, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada appointed him Minister of Energy of Ukraine, and in July 2025, he headed the Ministry of Justice. In this position, he was responsible for continuing legal reform, bringing Ukrainian legislation in line with European standards, and strengthening the institutional capacity of the judicial system.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

On November 12, an extraordinary government meeting was held, at which Herman Halushchenko was suspended from performing his duties as Minister of Justice. The duties were assigned to the Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration, Lyudmyla Sugak. On the same day, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

On November 19, the Parliament of Ukraine adopted a decision to dismiss Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. This decision was adopted by a majority of votes of people's deputies.