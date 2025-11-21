$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
11:38 AM • 392 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
10:22 AM • 5472 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
09:41 AM • 9474 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 18815 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:00 AM • 26062 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
November 21, 04:07 AM • 37745 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 21870 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 24735 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 25122 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 22404 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.1m/s
95%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to the UN threatened Russia with sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine if the Kremlin does not stop the warNovember 21, 02:58 AM • 19922 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideo06:32 AM • 23695 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shownPhoto06:53 AM • 12751 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points08:00 AM • 19772 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNN08:07 AM • 11496 views
Publications
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo11:38 AM • 414 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia09:41 AM • 9496 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points08:00 AM • 20017 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of UkraineNovember 21, 04:07 AM • 37752 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 57362 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Petro Poroshenko
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideo09:58 AM • 4628 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideo06:32 AM • 23891 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 38475 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 52356 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 74217 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Tesla Model Y

NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5516 views

NABU spokeswoman Margarita Zhyvaha neither confirmed nor denied media reports about the interrogation of Herman Halushchenko. Earlier, Bihus.Info reported that the former Minister of Justice was being interrogated by NABU.

NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau could not confirm, but also did not deny, media reports that former Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko is being interrogated by NABU, UNN reports.

Details

When asked by a UNN journalist whether NABU could confirm that detectives are currently interrogating Herman Halushchenko, Bureau spokeswoman Margarita Zhivaga replied: "I cannot confirm or deny."

Earlier, Bihus.Info reported that former Minister of Justice Halushchenko was being interrogated by NABU.

Reference

Herman Halushchenko was born on May 1, 1973, in Lviv. He graduated from the Faculty of Law of Ivan Franko Lviv University. He began his professional career in the prosecutor's office, later working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice. For some time, he taught at Taras Shevchenko Kyiv University.

In the energy sector, he is known for holding the position of Executive Director for Legal Support of the state company "Energoatom" in 2013–2014, and in 2020 he became its Vice President.

On April 29, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada appointed him Minister of Energy of Ukraine, and in July 2025, he headed the Ministry of Justice. In this position, he was responsible for continuing legal reform, bringing Ukrainian legislation in line with European standards, and strengthening the institutional capacity of the judicial system.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

On November 12, an extraordinary government meeting was held, at which Herman Halushchenko was suspended from performing his duties as Minister of Justice. The duties were assigned to the Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration, Lyudmyla Sugak. On the same day, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

On November 19, the Parliament of Ukraine adopted a decision to dismiss Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. This decision was adopted by a majority of votes of people's deputies.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Herman Halushchenko