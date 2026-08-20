NABU and SAPO revealed details of a scheme involving a sitting and a former member of parliament and top officials of the OP, and showed bags of money

The NABU and SAPO have revealed details of the exposure of a criminal organization involving top officials, suspected of raiding and money laundering; the case involves a current and a former MP, as well as high-ranking officials of the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"The NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal organization operating under the leadership of a current and a former Member of Parliament of Ukraine, with the involvement of high-ranking officials of the Office of the President of Ukraine and other persons," the NABU said in a statement.

"Forrest Gump" operation: NABU reports that notices of suspicion have been issued

According to the NABU, the criminal organization's activities "were aimed, among other things, at taking possession of high-value real estate and other assets belonging to legal entities by unauthorized interference in the operation of the information (automated) networks of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, falsifying court decisions and title documents."

According to the SAPO, "the factual data recorded during the investigation indicate the organized group's careful approach to methods of concealing its unlawful activities, including the systematic replacement of mobile phones with the deletion of information, the use of secure communication channels, changes of residence, measures to prevent external surveillance of them and their vehicles, as well as unlawful access to and monitoring of various databases and registers of government bodies in order to promptly identify possible interest by law enforcement officers in the activities of members of the criminal organization. However, such meticulous countermeasures ultimately did not prevent the exposure of their unlawful activities."

"In the autumn of 2025, members of the criminal organization carried out the raider takeover of two enterprises whose assets were valued at UAH 248 million. At the same time, the purpose of taking over one of these enterprises was to gain control over real estate in central Kyiv worth more than UAH 500 million," the NABU said in a statement.

As stated, "in addition, in May 2026, members of the criminal organization attempted to take possession of real estate in Kyiv worth more than UAH 207 million, but due to circumstances beyond their control, they were unable to complete the crime."

"At the same time, in collusion with representatives and officials of one of the state-owned banks, certain members of the criminal organization organized and ensured the legalization of funds obtained through criminal means during June 2026," the NABU said.

"This concerns UAH 150 million in cash which, according to the investigation, was introduced into legal circulation through a number of accounts belonging to shell companies to pay bail for one of the members of the criminal organization in the \"Midas\" case," the NABU stated.

"In addition, an organized group consisting of members of the criminal organization was preparing the unlawful deprivation of liberty and abduction of a person in order to gain control over a business entity. The crime was prevented in time," the NABU said.

"On August 19, 2026, the NABU and SAPO served members of the criminal organization and persons engaged by them with notices of suspicion under Articles 255, 191, 206-2, 209, 358 and 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing," the NABU reported.

The photos released by the NABU as part of the case show, among other things, bags of money.

Operation "Themis": NABU and SAPO uncovered a corporate raiding scheme after Operation "Forrest Gump" and released a video; new suspicions announced