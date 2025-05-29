Musk denies that his company xAI has entered into an agreement with Telegram

Billionaire, head of Tesla and SpaceX, owner of social network X Elon Musk denied that his company xAI, which developed the Grok chatbot, had an agreement with Telegram for cooperation. He wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

The agreement was not signed Musk wrote in X.

Details

The day before, Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced that he had agreed with the American billionaire on cooperation. And now Telegram will allegedly have a chatbot with artificial intelligence.

He widely announced the new technology in his messenger. He said that this summer Telegram users will have access to "the best artificial intelligence technology on the market". They say that both businessmen agreed on a year-long partnership to offer the Grok chatbot from xAI to more than a billion Telegram users.

Let us remind you

Billionaire Elon Musk's artificial intelligence development company, xAI, is gradually bringing its Grok chatbot to the level of such major competitors as ChatGPT and Gemini from Google.