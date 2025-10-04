Munich Airport closed again due to drone warning

Munich Airport (Germany) was closed again on Friday evening. BILD reports this, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Germany's air traffic is again under threat. Thus, at 21:28, air traffic controllers stopped all takeoffs and landings at Munich Airport after a drone warning.

Police helicopters were scrambled. An airport police spokesman said both runways were closed. - the report says.

According to the press secretary, the federal police are now fully deployed. So far, no one can say how long the blockade will last.

"The search for drones at the airport is in full swing," the publication indicates.

Recall

On the morning of October 3, the management of Munich Airport stopped operations due to the appearance of drones. This led to the cancellation of 17 flights and disrupted travel for almost 3,000 passengers.

Context

In recent weeks, NATO countries have been facing provocations from Russia: fighter jet flights and drones over strategic facilities. These are elements of hybrid warfare aimed at destabilization and division among partners.

The first signal was on September 9, when a wave of Russian drones flew into Poland. On September 19, three MiG-31 fighters invaded Estonian airspace and remained there for more than 12 minutes. This was the most serious incident in the country in over 20 years.

A few days later, unknown drones forced the closure of Denmark's main airport and also appeared in the sky over Oslo. Similar incidents were observed over other facilities in Denmark and Sweden, including a military airbase and the Karlskrona archipelago.

