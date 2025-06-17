Multiple citizenship: The Verkhovna Rada plans to vote for the law as a whole tomorrow

People's deputies have started considering amendments to the draft law on multiple citizenship, and it is planned to adopt it as a whole tomorrow, June 18. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

No. 11469 on amendments to some laws of Ukraine regarding ensuring the realization of the right to acquire and retain citizenship of Ukraine, which proposes the introduction of the institution of multiple citizenship in Ukraine. They started considering amendments and voting as a whole tomorrow - Zheleznyak said.

In December last year, the parliament adopted in the first reading a draft law that provides for the introduction of the institution of multiple citizenship in Ukraine.

The draft law on multiple citizenship was to be considered in the second reading last week. It did not make it to the session hall of the parliament because the final version is not yet ready. Currently, it is being finalized, in particular, certain norms are being agreed upon. A source in the Verkhovna Rada noted that he hopes that the draft law will be finalized by June 17-18.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov emphasized that the introduction of multiple citizenship does not pose a risk of mass departure of Ukrainians abroad. On the contrary, this law is a logical step in the context of working with the Ukrainian diaspora, as well as a response to demographic challenges. The government expects that thanks to reforms, economic development and post-war reconstruction of the country, Ukrainians will, on the contrary, return home.