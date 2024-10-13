MPs from the Servant of the People party are ready to go to the front. But with one condition
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, has announced that his MPs are ready to go to the front after European Solidarity. This is a response to criticism of the massive document checks after the Okean Elzy concert in Kyiv.
Details
The discussion was sparked by a post by Nikita Poturaev, a deputy from the pro-government faction, who said that he did not consider it a threat to Ukrainian culture that after the concert of the band "Okean Elzy" in Kyiv, the TCC staff organized a massive document check.
In response to accusations in the comments that the government had failed to mobilize, the head of the SN faction, David Arakhamia, wrote that he and his colleagues were ready to go to the front, but only after the MPs from the European Solidarity did so.
"We are ready, as soon as your friends from the EU do this-they did not vote for mobilization or taxes at all, and I think they will not vote for the budget either. There is definitely no point in sitting in parliament - you can "work" in Tik Tok from another place," Arakhamia wrote.
Recall
About 50 employees of the TCC massively checked men after the concert of Okean Elzy in Kyiv. Some visitors were detained and put in police cars.
After the checks, the men began to sell tickets en masse for the band's next performances.
Mykola Kniazhytskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, commenting on the massive check of men by the TCC after the concert of Okean Elzy in Kyiv, said that such actions are aimed against Ukrainian culture and the Ukrainian army.
The police statedthat they were ensuring law and order and responding to the Okean Elzy concert in Kyiv, where representatives of the TCC organized document checks on the men.