A petition has been registered in Vinnytsia demanding additional payments from the budget for city residents who have joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The author of the petition notes that Vinnytsia is among the leaders of Ukrainian communities in terms of budget revenues. Therefore, the city has the financial means to help people who have come to the defense of their homeland.

"Vinnytsia is among the top ten communities in Ukraine in terms of budget revenues. At the same time, unfortunately, our city has no practice of financial incentives for mobilized Vinnytsia residents. Unlike many urban and even rural communities in Ukraine, which have managed to find funds for one-time financial assistance to mobilized citizens.

This situation is abnormal and needs to be resolved," the petition reads.

It is proposed to set a one-time surcharge of 50 thousand hryvnias for those who voluntarily sign a contract with the Armed Forces, and 30 thousand hryvnias for mobilized residents of Vinnytsia.

Similar allowances are paid to military personnel in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Poltava, Chernihiv, and local communities in other regions.

If the petition garners the required number of signatures within the prescribed period, it will be required to be submitted to the Vinnytsia City Council for consideration.

The mayor of Vinnytsia is a representative of Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy, Serhiy Morgunov. Deputies from the same party have a majority in the Vinnytsia City Council.

Therefore, it is their position that will determine whether Vinnytsia soldiers will be able to receive additional funds.

Morgunov himself, his officials, and MPs from the USG periodically like to promote the aid for the Armed Forces, which is purchased with budgetary funds and then transferred through the so-called "humanitarian headquarters" of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

And recently, Morgunov, together with the head of the Vinnytsia regional council, who also represents the USG, also created a fund to support the Armed Forces.

Optional

Residents of Vinnytsia have previously registered a petition demanding that hundreds of millions of hryvnias, which are planned in the city's budget for 2024 to be spent on landscaping, repairs, and similar things, be used to support the Armed Forces.

The petition states that these funds can be used to buy at least tens of thousands of drones. Last year, there were many scandals in the city due to the misuse of community funds.

According to Forbes Ukraine, during the first nine months of last year, Vinnytsia's city budget allocated 148 million hryvnias to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

At the same time, almost 830 million hryvnias were spent on the improvement of Vinnytsia, whose mayor is Groysman's ally Serhiy Morgunov.

At the same time, an analysis of the use of budget funds by local governments in Vinnytsia Oblast in 2023 was conducted. It was found that the total amount of expenditures on unprotected items is more than UAH 5 billion.

At the same time, about 570 million hryvnias were allocated for purposes related to improving defense capabilities, in particular, to support the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies and other military formations, which is only 11% of the total amount of expenditures.

Vinnytsia manipulates figures of budget aid for Ukrainian army - media