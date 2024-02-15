Vinnytsia manipulates figures of budget aid for Ukrainian army - media

In Vinnytsia, the mayor of which is an ally of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Serhiy Morgunov, the figures of the city budget funds that are planned to be allocated this year to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces are being manipulated. This was reported by the local edition "Political Arena of Vinnytsia Region", according to UNN.

According to the publication, a not-so-famous NGO compared the budgets of regional centers for 2024 and concluded that, in terms of percentage, Vinnytsia authorities are allegedly planning to allocate the most funds to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In particular, out of a budget of 6.68 billion hryvnias, 655 million hryvnias are planned to be allocated to help the Armed Forces.

However, journalists point out that these figures do not correspond to reality. In fact, Vinnytsia's revenues in 2024 are planned at UAH 6.35 billion, while expenditures are planned at UAH 6.55 billion. So, there is no question of any 6.68 billion.

At the same time, 600 million hryvnias are planned for the implementation of the "Program of measures to ensure the defense capability of military units and other military formations of the Vinnytsia Garrison, territorial defense and mobilization training on the territory of the Vinnytsia City Territorial Community for 2021-2025", a target fund for the support of the Armed Forces and socio-economic development of the Vinnytsia community is 10.2 million hryvnias, for the implementation of the "Program of support for the Defenders of Ukraine, their family members and families of the dead (deceased), missing under special circumstances of the Defenders of Ukraine for 2023-2026" they plan to allocate almost 3 million UAH.

If you add up these three sums, the total of 655 million is not enough. Moreover, as the newspaper clarifies, the 10.2 million of the trust fund can be easily transferred from helping the Armed Forces to, for example, the improvement of Vinnytsia.

The most important thing, according to the publication, is that the planned amounts do not yet make Vinnytsia a leader among regional centers in terms of helping the Armed Forces.

In Vinnytsia, over 10 months of last year, UAH 251.6 million was allocated to support the Armed Forces and other military formations, of which only UAH 142.9 million was actually financed.

At the same time, Vinnytsia, although it received UAH 931 million of "military" personal income tax last year, spent only UAH 148 million on assistance to the Armed Forces, which amounted to 16% of all budget revenues from military personnel taxes and 2.6% of all expenditures (UAH 5.6 billion).

Residents of Vinnytsia have previously registered a petitiondemanding that hundreds of millions of hryvnias, which are planned in the city's budget for 2024 for landscaping, repairs, and similar things, be allocated to support the Armed Forces.

The petition states that these funds can be used to buy at least tens of thousands of drones. Last year, there were many scandals in the city due to the misuse of community funds.

According to Forbes Ukraine, over the first nine months of last year, UAH 148 million was allocated from Vinnytsia's city budget to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

At the same time, almost 830 million hryvnias were spent on the improvement of Vinnytsia, whose mayor is Groysman's ally Serhiy Morgunov.

In the region governed by Hroisman's associates, local deputies allocated only 11% of budget funds for the needs of the army