Vinnytsia manipulates figures of budget aid for Ukrainian army - media

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Vinnytsia manipulates figures of budget aid for Ukrainian army - media

Vinnytsia manipulates figures of budget aid for Ukrainian army - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28433 views

The media article reports that Vinnytsia is manipulating the figures of the city budget funds to be allocated this year to support the Ukrainian armed forces.

In Vinnytsia, the mayor of which is an ally of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Serhiy Morgunov, the figures of the city budget funds that are planned to be allocated this year to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces are being manipulated. This was reported by the local edition "Political Arena of Vinnytsia Region", according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, a not-so-famous NGO compared the budgets of regional centers for 2024 and concluded that, in terms of percentage, Vinnytsia authorities are allegedly planning to allocate the most funds to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces. 

In particular, out of a budget of 6.68 billion hryvnias, 655 million hryvnias are planned to be allocated to help the Armed Forces. 

However, journalists point out that these figures do not correspond to reality. In fact, Vinnytsia's revenues in 2024 are planned at UAH 6.35 billion, while expenditures are planned at UAH 6.55 billion. So, there is no question of any 6.68 billion. 

At the same time, 600 million hryvnias are planned for the implementation of the "Program of measures to ensure the defense capability of military units and other military formations of the Vinnytsia Garrison, territorial defense and mobilization training on the territory of the Vinnytsia City Territorial Community for 2021-2025", a target fund for the support of the Armed Forces and socio-economic development of the Vinnytsia community is 10.2 million hryvnias, for the implementation of the "Program of support for the Defenders of Ukraine, their family members and families of the dead (deceased), missing under special circumstances of the Defenders of Ukraine for 2023-2026" they plan to allocate almost 3 million UAH.

If you add up these three sums, the total of 655 million is not enough. Moreover, as the newspaper clarifies, the 10.2 million of the trust fund can be easily transferred from helping the Armed Forces to, for example, the improvement of Vinnytsia.

The most important thing, according to the publication, is that the planned amounts do not yet make Vinnytsia a leader among regional centers in terms of helping the Armed Forces.

In Vinnytsia, over 10 months of last year, UAH 251.6 million was allocated to support the Armed Forces and other military formations, of which only UAH 142.9 million was actually financed. 

At the same time, Vinnytsia, although it received UAH 931 million of "military" personal income tax last year, spent only UAH 148 million on assistance to the Armed Forces, which amounted to 16% of all budget revenues from military personnel taxes and 2.6% of all expenditures (UAH 5.6 billion). 

Optional

Residents of Vinnytsia have previously registered a petitiondemanding that hundreds of millions of hryvnias, which are planned in the city's budget for 2024  for landscaping, repairs, and similar things, be allocated to support the Armed Forces. 

The petition states that these funds can be used to buy at least tens of thousands of drones. Last year, there were many scandals in the city due to the misuse of community funds.

According to Forbes Ukraine, over the first nine months of last year, UAH 148 million was allocated from Vinnytsia's city budget to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

At the same time, almost 830 million hryvnias were spent on the improvement of Vinnytsia, whose mayor is Groysman's ally Serhiy Morgunov.

In the region governed by Hroisman's associates, local deputies allocated only 11% of budget funds for the needs of the army09.02.24, 11:33 • 30115 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarPolitics
forbsForbes
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia

