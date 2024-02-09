In the region governed by Hroisman's associates, local deputies allocated only 11% of budget funds for the needs of the army

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 65547 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116941 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122047 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164083 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164913 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267012 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176758 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166819 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148595 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237251 views

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 63420 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 99228 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 60635 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 31913 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 42038 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267017 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237255 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222607 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248066 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234263 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116949 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100163 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100615 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117140 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117798 views
In the region governed by Hroisman's associates, local deputies allocated only 11% of budget funds for the needs of the army

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30112 views

In Vinnytsia region, only 11% of local community budgets in 2023 were allocated to improve Ukraine's defense capabilities.

In Vinnytsia region, only 11% of funds were allocated from local community budgets in 2023 to improve Ukraine's defense capabilities. This is stated in the report of the working group  "Transparency and Accountability" of the Department of Strategic Investigations in Vinnytsia region, according to UNN with reference to Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration

Details

The report states that an analysis of the use of budget funds by local governments in Vinnytsia Oblast in 2023 was conducted.  It was found that the total amount of expenditures on unprotected items is more than UAH 5 billion. 

At the same time, about 570 million hryvnias were allocated for purposes related to improving defense capabilities, in particular, to support the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies and other military formations, which is only 11% of the total expenditures.

In addition, the working group conducted more than 100 monitoring of public procurement for a total amount of over UAH 400 million. Law enforcers registered two criminal proceedings on misuse of more than UAH 10 million. 

Following the 2020 local elections, the former prime minister's party, Hroisman's Ukrainian Strategy, gained full power in most local communities in Vinnytsia Oblast.

The USG has a majority in the regional council, which is headed by its representative and Groysman's ally Vyacheslav Sokolovyi.

Earlier, residents of Vinnytsia registered a petition demanding that hundreds of millions of hryvnias, which are planned in the city's budget for 2024 to be spent on landscaping, repairs, and similar things, be used to support the Armed Forces. 

The petition states that these funds can be used to buy at least tens of thousands of drones. And last year, there were many scandals in the city due to mismanagement of community funds.

According to Forbes Ukraine, over the first nine months of last year, UAH 148 million was allocated from Vinnytsia's city budget to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

At the same time, almost830 million hryvnias were spent on the improvement of Vinnytsia, whose mayor is Groysman's ally Serhiy Morgunov.

A feast during a plague: how the leadership of the Vinnytsia Regional Council from Groysman's party luxuriates in budget funds and uses its powers26.12.23, 10:07 • 691507 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyPolitics
forbsForbes
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia

Contact us about advertising