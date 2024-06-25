MP Tyshchenko served a notice of suspicion over events in Dnipro

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91803 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103984 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120394 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189627 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233918 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143527 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369266 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181776 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149642 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197930 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91803 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86675 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 103985 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100670 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120394 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1424 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4678 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11851 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13485 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17460 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

MP Tyshchenko served a notice of suspicion over events in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14397 views

MP Mykola Tyshchenko was served a notice of suspicion of unlawful imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro with the participation of a group of people acting on the MP's instructions, using physical force and special means.

MP Tyshchenko served a notice of suspicion over events in Dnipro

People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko was served a notice of suspicion on the fact of illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro. This was announced on Tuesday by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

"Based on the SBI materials, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion to the current MP Mykola Tyshchenko on the fact of illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro," the SBI said in a statement.

 According to the SBI, on June 20, 2024, in Dnipro, a group of people, on the instructions of a people's deputy of Ukraine, unlawfully deprived the victim, a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of his liberty. He was held for a certain period of time and inflicted bodily harm. The investigation found that this was done by prior conspiracy by a group of people and with the use of physical force and special means.

The deputy was served a notice of suspicion on the fact of unlawful deprivation of liberty of the victim (Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum 

Earlier, a video was posted on social media showing a man being beaten in Dnipro by allegedly bodyguards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who is in the city . The recording shows unidentified men in military uniforms without insignia beating a man handcuffed. The man attacked was carrying a baby carriage. 

Later, a full version of the video with the conflict appeared, in which Tyshchenko also appears. As the media found out, the man who was handcuffed was a veteran of the  Kraken unit, Dmytro Pavlov. The conflict allegedly occurred because the MP was walking around the city in a military uniform, although he is not related to military service and is not a veteran .

Local law enforcement officials said they did not cooperate with Tyshchenko. Police opened two criminal proceedings:  on the fact of inflicting light bodily harm and illegal deprivation of liberty. Tyshchenko himself explained the situation on social media by saying that "a military man allegedly attacked the police" and also stated that the military man was allegedly the head of security at the bot farm.

At the same time, Tishchenko added that he had no security. In addition, Tyshchenko claims that this was a provocation. According to him, Pavlov served in the Kraken unit, but was discharged due to his mother's health condition. Tyshchenko also emphasized that the victim is no longer a military man.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak condemned the shameful behavior of MP Tyshchenko and his conflict with the military, hinting that law enforcement agencies should respond accordingly.

Democracy? No, you haven't. MP Tishchenko, who got into a scandal in Dnipro, threatened his lawyer (screenshots)24.06.24, 15:16 • 180999 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

