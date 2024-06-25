MP Tyshchenko served a notice of suspicion over events in Dnipro

People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko was served a notice of suspicion on the fact of illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro. This was announced on Tuesday by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

"Based on the SBI materials, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion to the current MP Mykola Tyshchenko on the fact of illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro," the SBI said in a statement.

According to the SBI, on June 20, 2024, in Dnipro, a group of people, on the instructions of a people's deputy of Ukraine, unlawfully deprived the victim, a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of his liberty. He was held for a certain period of time and inflicted bodily harm. The investigation found that this was done by prior conspiracy by a group of people and with the use of physical force and special means.

The deputy was served a notice of suspicion on the fact of unlawful deprivation of liberty of the victim (Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum

Earlier, a video was posted on social media showing a man being beaten in Dnipro by allegedly bodyguards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who is in the city . The recording shows unidentified men in military uniforms without insignia beating a man handcuffed. The man attacked was carrying a baby carriage.

Later, a full version of the video with the conflict appeared, in which Tyshchenko also appears. As the media found out, the man who was handcuffed was a veteran of the Kraken unit, Dmytro Pavlov. The conflict allegedly occurred because the MP was walking around the city in a military uniform, although he is not related to military service and is not a veteran .

Local law enforcement officials said they did not cooperate with Tyshchenko. Police opened two criminal proceedings: on the fact of inflicting light bodily harm and illegal deprivation of liberty. Tyshchenko himself explained the situation on social media by saying that "a military man allegedly attacked the police" and also stated that the military man was allegedly the head of security at the bot farm.

At the same time, Tishchenko added that he had no security. In addition, Tyshchenko claims that this was a provocation. According to him, Pavlov served in the Kraken unit, but was discharged due to his mother's health condition. Tyshchenko also emphasized that the victim is no longer a military man.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak condemned the shameful behavior of MP Tyshchenko and his conflict with the military, hinting that law enforcement agencies should respond accordingly.

