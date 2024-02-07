MP: The relevant committee supported the draft law on mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported the government's draft law on mobilization. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

"The National Security and Defense Committee supported the government's draft law on mobilization. 12 votes in favor, 5 abstentions. Representatives of the EU and the Voice abstained. Now the issue will be considered in the Verkhovna Rada. This is the first reading," Honcharenko wrote.

He noted that alternative draft laws would thus be rejected.

Addendum

Yesterday, on February 6, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with the head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umerov after sharp criticism of the draft law on mobilization. After discussing the document, the Ombudsman urged MPs to support the draft law. He noted that the comments from the Ombudsman's Office could be resolved before the second reading.

The Anti-Corruption Committee has recognized the new draft law on mobilization as containing corruption risks, as key provisions are unclear and leave too much power to officials.