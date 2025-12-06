MP Skorokhod accused NABU of publishing fake photos and political pressure

People's Deputy Hanna Skorokhod stated that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau published fake photos, allegedly taken during a search of her home. According to the deputy, the images do not correspond to the interior of her apartment and contain foreign objects. She wrote about this on her Facebook page, as reported by UNN.

Skorokhod reported that she specifically recorded a video with a tour of her own home to refute the photos published by NABU. She emphasizes that she does not have the kitchen and tiles shown in the NABU photos, and the money displayed does not belong to her. The same applies to the bedroom that was published by NABU.

Skorokhod regarded this as "manipulation, calculated for emotions."

According to her, during the search, law enforcement officers thoroughly checked the dwelling, but found nothing that could serve as evidence in the case.

It is worth noting that the events outlined in the NABU report are dated September of this year. The searches were conducted only three months after the recording. The reason for such a "pause" is not commented on by NABU.

However, Skorokhod herself sees the reason in the fact that the time of the searches coincided with her planned business trip to the USA.

Skorokhod considers this an attempt to disrupt an international trip and exert political pressure. She published invitations and tickets that were supposed to confirm her participation in meetings in Washington.

Skorokhod thanked the SBU employees for their restrained behavior during the searches. At the same time, she sharply criticized NABU, stating that the bureau "lost public trust for the sake of a political order."

It should be recalled that NABU reported that, together with SAP and SBU, they exposed a criminal group led by a people's deputy. According to the investigation, for $250,000, the perpetrators offered a company representative to organize the imposition of NSDC sanctions on a competitor's company. When the "client" handed them a part of the amount, $125,000, he was assured that the money would be transferred to NSDC officials.

To be sure that they would receive the full amount, the accomplices allegedly asked the company representative to write a receipt, as if he had borrowed money from them. However, neither the NSDC members nor other officials received the funds, as the perpetrators did not find a person who would agree to commit illegal actions, NABU informs. The people's deputy, her assistant, and an accomplice were notified of suspicion.