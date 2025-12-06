$42.180.00
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video address
07:49 AM • 5506 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
04:00 AM • 11615 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditions
December 5, 06:15 PM • 22819 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 35281 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with
December 5, 02:41 PM • 29788 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards
December 5, 11:17 AM • 53182 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 36598 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 35745 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 46321 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Publications
Exclusives
MP Skorokhod accused NABU of publishing fake photos and political pressure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

People's Deputy Hanna Skorokhod stated that NABU published fake photos from the search of her apartment, which do not match the interior of her apartment. She considers this a manipulation and an attempt to disrupt her trip to the USA.

MP Skorokhod accused NABU of publishing fake photos and political pressure

People's Deputy Hanna Skorokhod stated that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau published fake photos, allegedly taken during a search of her home. According to the deputy, the images do not correspond to the interior of her apartment and contain foreign objects. She wrote about this on her Facebook page, as reported by UNN.

Skorokhod reported that she specifically recorded a video with a tour of her own home to refute the photos published by NABU. She emphasizes that she does not have the kitchen and tiles shown in the NABU photos, and the money displayed does not belong to her. The same applies to the bedroom that was published by NABU.

Skorokhod regarded this as "manipulation, calculated for emotions."

According to her, during the search, law enforcement officers thoroughly checked the dwelling, but found nothing that could serve as evidence in the case.

It is worth noting that the events outlined in the NABU report are dated September of this year. The searches were conducted only three months after the recording. The reason for such a "pause" is not commented on by NABU.

However, Skorokhod herself sees the reason in the fact that the time of the searches coincided with her planned business trip to the USA.

Skorokhod considers this an attempt to disrupt an international trip and exert political pressure. She published invitations and tickets that were supposed to confirm her participation in meetings in Washington.

Skorokhod thanked the SBU employees for their restrained behavior during the searches. At the same time, she sharply criticized NABU, stating that the bureau "lost public trust for the sake of a political order."

It should be recalled that NABU reported that, together with SAP and SBU, they exposed a criminal group led by a people's deputy. According to the investigation, for $250,000, the perpetrators offered a company representative to organize the imposition of NSDC sanctions on a competitor's company. When the "client" handed them a part of the amount, $125,000, he was assured that the money would be transferred to NSDC officials.

To be sure that they would receive the full amount, the accomplices allegedly asked the company representative to write a receipt, as if he had borrowed money from them. However, neither the NSDC members nor other officials received the funds, as the perpetrators did not find a person who would agree to commit illegal actions, NABU informs. The people's deputy, her assistant, and an accomplice were notified of suspicion.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Sanctions
Search
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
United States