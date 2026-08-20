Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov received a military service exemption through a charitable foundation on July 18. This was reported by Oleksii Honcharenko, chairman of the parliamentary temporary investigative commission on investigating possible violations of legislation in the defense sector and a member of parliament.

"Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has been exempted from military service through the charitable foundation ‘Eastern Europe.’ He received the exemption on July 18. A month ago. What about the 14-month infantry assault contract? With the highest assault soldier’s salary in the world? Why did this option turn out to be worse than an exemption through a charitable foundation?" Honcharenko wrote on his page.

As reported, one of Fedorov’s initiatives at the Ministry of Defense was mobilization reform. At the time, the minister proposed a new mobilization concept—short-term contracts that would make it possible to combat unauthorized absence from military units, artificial exemptions, and other ways in which Ukrainian citizens liable for military service avoid serving.

As is known, the ‘Eastern Europe’ foundation is part of George Soros’s orbit and has repeatedly attracted media attention due to its annual disbursement of billions of hryvnias.