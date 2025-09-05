MP concealed five apartments and an elite SUV worth 8 million. SAP filed a lawsuit

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has filed a lawsuit with the court to declare assets acquired by a current People's Deputy of Ukraine between 2021 and 2023 as unsubstantiated. These assets include apartments and a "Toyota Land Cruiser" car, UNN reports, citing the SAPO.

On September 1, 2025, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, taking into account independently collected evidence and materials obtained by NABU detectives during the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceeding, filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to declare assets acquired by a current People's Deputy of Ukraine between 2021 and 2023 as unsubstantiated. - the statement reads.

It is noted that the lawsuit was filed regarding the following property:

5 apartments;

property rights to an apartment;

a “Toyota Land Cruiser” car.

The total value of the assets is over 8.2 million hryvnias. To conceal the acquisition of this property, measures were taken to register ownership in the name of his father and his brother's cohabitant. An analysis of the property status of the people's deputy, his family members, and relatives established the impossibility of acquiring these objects through legal income. Given this, the SAPO prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the court to declare the assets unsubstantiated and to seize them as state revenue. - added the SAPO.

