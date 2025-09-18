$41.180.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

The 19th EU sanctions package against Russia could be presented as early as this week. It will include oil companies, banks, payment systems, and over 100 tankers.

"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against Russia

The 19th package of European Union sanctions against Russia may be presented as early as this week. This was stated by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President of Ukraine's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the pause in the presentation of the new EU sanctions package "benefited" and "something was added" to it.

The 19th sanctions package has started moving. It will be presented soon, perhaps even on Friday. Something has been added. The pause was beneficial

- wrote Vlasiuk.

He, in particular, predicts that the new package will include oil "majors", Russian banks, "crypto payments", and "more than 100 tankers".

There will be special economic zones (this is interesting). There will be no oligarchs now. There will be no visas now either. We will implement both positions in the future

- noted the commissioner.

Regarding sovereign assets, he called the idea of "going through a loan to Ukraine with a deferred repayment until reparations" interesting.

"We will see how the discussion progresses. This is significant money and assistance. I am glad that our diplomacy is yielding results," Vlasiuk added.

Recall

The European Union postponed the official introduction of another package of sanctions against Russia after US President Donald Trump demanded stricter European measures as a condition for the US to proceed with its own sanctions.

At the same time, according to the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tikhyi, discussions are currently underway between European partners regarding the details of the 19th sanctions package, and the issue of postponing the package is not on the table.

EU plans to strengthen a new package of sanctions against Russia amid Trump's pressure: Handelsblatt revealed plans for India and China17.09.25, 16:58 • 3290 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
European Union
Ukraine