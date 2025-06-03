$41.620.09
Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace
08:15 AM

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

07:51 AM

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

06:00 AM

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
07:51 AM • 41579 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 31135 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 83752 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 206282 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 363180 views
Mourning declared in Sumy for victims of Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1300 views

June 4 has been declared a day of mourning in Sumy and the entire city community due to the deadly Russian attack. The enemy shelled the city, hitting cars and the surrounding area, killing three people and injuring more than 20.

Mourning declared in Sumy for victims of Russian attack

In Sumy and the entire Sumy community on Wednesday, June 4, a Day of Mourning was declared for the victims of the deadly Russian attack on the city, reported the acting Sumy City Mayor, Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar, writes UNN.

In connection with the tragedy that occurred on June 3, 2025, as a result of an enemy attack on the city of Sumy, which led to the death of people, June 4 is declared a Day of Mourning in the Sumy City Territorial Community. I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

- wrote Kobzar.

Addition

On June 3, according to the prosecutor's office, at 09:18 the occupiers shelled the city of Sumy. They hit cars moving along the road in the center of Sumy. Several more strikes - on the outskirts of the city.

As a result of the enemy attack, as of 11:30, three deaths were known. More than 20 people were injured, including children.

Zelenskyy on the Russian attack on Sumy with MLRS: obviously, without decisive steps from the US, Europe and the world, Putin will not even agree to a ceasefire03.06.25, 11:29 • 1430 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sums
