Mourning declared in Sumy for victims of Russian attack

In Sumy and the entire Sumy community on Wednesday, June 4, a Day of Mourning was declared for the victims of the deadly Russian attack on the city, reported the acting Sumy City Mayor, Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar, writes UNN.

In connection with the tragedy that occurred on June 3, 2025, as a result of an enemy attack on the city of Sumy, which led to the death of people, June 4 is declared a Day of Mourning in the Sumy City Territorial Community. I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. - wrote Kobzar.

On June 3, according to the prosecutor's office, at 09:18 the occupiers shelled the city of Sumy. They hit cars moving along the road in the center of Sumy. Several more strikes - on the outskirts of the city.

As a result of the enemy attack, as of 11:30, three deaths were known. More than 20 people were injured, including children.

Zelenskyy on the Russian attack on Sumy with MLRS: obviously, without decisive steps from the US, Europe and the world, Putin will not even agree to a ceasefire