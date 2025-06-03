Zelenskyy on the Russian Federation's attack on Sumy with MLRS: obviously, without decisive steps from the US, Europe and the world, Putin will not even agree to a ceasefire

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on Sumy, saying that the enemy struck with MLRS, and pointed out that it is obvious that without the pressure of the world, without decisive steps from the United States, Europe and everyone in the world who has the power, "Putin will not agree even to a ceasefire", writes UNN.

Details

"The Russians brutally struck Sumy. Just the city, ordinary streets - with rocket artillery. A completely deliberate attack on civilians. A rescue operation is underway. Many wounded. As of now, three people are known to have died. My condolences to family and friends. All services are involved to help all victims," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "at least one MLRS projectile that did not explode" is known. "This projectile pierced the wall of a room in an ordinary apartment on the 9th floor. Everything you need to know about Russia's "desire" to end this war," the President noted.

It is obvious that without the pressure of the world, without decisive steps from the United States, Europe and everyone in the world who has the power, Putin will not agree even to a ceasefire. Not a single day does Russia stop attacking Ukrainian cities and villages. Every day we lose our people because of Russian terror. Every day, Russia provides reasons to strengthen sanctions against it and increase support for our defense. And I thank everyone in the world who is promoting exactly this agenda: sanctions for aggression and the killing of people, helping to protect the lives of Ukrainians - Zelenskyy stressed.

