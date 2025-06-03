Zelenskyy on the Russian Federation's attack on Sumy with MLRS: obviously, without decisive steps from the US, Europe and the world, Putin will not even agree to a ceasefire

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace
Exclusive
08:15 AM • 4806 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 17592 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 15928 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 62847 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 79088 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 104335 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 113811 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 195894 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 168578 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 164180 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.7m/s
49%
749mm
Popular news

A truck exploded at a motor plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia: a video has appeared online

June 2, 11:33 PM • 24023 views

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

June 3, 01:38 AM • 31724 views

Appropriated over 400,000: the director of an educational institution will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

June 3, 02:10 AM • 17100 views

The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA

June 3, 02:41 AM • 20094 views

"Memorandum" on peace from Russia: Russian media обнародовали the full list of the Kremlin's "wants"

03:12 AM • 23391 views
Publications

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 17592 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 12271 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 62847 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 195894 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 353321 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Vitalii Kim

Rustem Umerov

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Chernihiv

Sums

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 4254 views

The White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

07:15 AM • 8986 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

06:54 AM • 8052 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 136772 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 142854 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

MiG-31

Zelenskyy on the Russian Federation's attack on Sumy with MLRS: obviously, without decisive steps from the US, Europe and the world, Putin will not even agree to a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the shelling of Sumy with MLRS, as a result of which there are dead and wounded. He emphasized that without the pressure of the world, Putin will not agree to a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy on the Russian Federation's attack on Sumy with MLRS: obviously, without decisive steps from the US, Europe and the world, Putin will not even agree to a ceasefire

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on Sumy, saying that the enemy struck with MLRS, and pointed out that it is obvious that without the pressure of the world, without decisive steps from the United States, Europe and everyone in the world who has the power, "Putin will not agree even to a ceasefire", writes UNN.

Details

"The Russians brutally struck Sumy. Just the city, ordinary streets - with rocket artillery. A completely deliberate attack on civilians. A rescue operation is underway. Many wounded. As of now, three people are known to have died. My condolences to family and friends. All services are involved to help all victims," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "at least one MLRS projectile that did not explode" is known. "This projectile pierced the wall of a room in an ordinary apartment on the 9th floor. Everything you need to know about Russia's "desire" to end this war," the President noted.

It is obvious that without the pressure of the world, without decisive steps from the United States, Europe and everyone in the world who has the power, Putin will not agree even to a ceasefire. Not a single day does Russia stop attacking Ukrainian cities and villages. Every day we lose our people because of Russian terror. Every day, Russia provides reasons to strengthen sanctions against it and increase support for our defense. And I thank everyone in the world who is promoting exactly this agenda: sanctions for aggression and the killing of people, helping to protect the lives of Ukrainians

- Zelenskyy stressed.

In Sumy, the Russian attack has already claimed the lives of 3 people03.06.25, 11:00 • 1764 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Sums
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9