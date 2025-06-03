In Sumy, the Russian attack has already claimed the lives of 3 people
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy, the number of dead has risen to three people due to the Russian attack, 20 wounded, including two children, the head of the Sumy MBA Serhiy Kryvosheenko reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.
