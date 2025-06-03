In Sumy, the Russian attack has already claimed the lives of 3 people

In Sumy, the number of dead has risen to three people due to the Russian attack, 20 wounded, including two children, the head of the Sumy MBA Serhiy Kryvosheenko reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

The number of dead has increased to 3 people. 20 people are known to be injured, including two children - wrote Kryvosheenko.

As a result of the Russian attack on Sumy, two people died, dozens were injured