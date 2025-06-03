As a result of the Russian attack on Sumy, two people died, dozens were injured

Sumy under a new attack by invaders. Currently, the consequences of the terror are known: two people died, there are wounded, including some in serious condition. A medical facility, cars and houses were damaged. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Sumy Regional State Administration.

Details

About 20 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack in Sumy. Among the wounded is a 17-year-old child. There are also people in serious condition. Two people, unfortunately, died. - informs the Regional State Administration.

According to official data, around 9 am, the city was hit by long-range MLRS.

There were 5 hits in the regional center today. As a result of the hits, a medical facility, cars and houses were damaged. - writes the regional administration.

Let us remind you

At night, the enemy hit the Shostka community, probably with UAVs, houses were damaged. During the day, 4 people were injured as a result of shelling.