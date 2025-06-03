As a result of the Russian attack on Sumy, two people died, dozens were injured
Kyiv • UNN
This morning, the Russians shelled Sumy with MLRS, hitting cars and houses. Two people died, about 20 were injured, including a 17-year-old child.
Sumy under a new attack by invaders. Currently, the consequences of the terror are known: two people died, there are wounded, including some in serious condition. A medical facility, cars and houses were damaged. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Sumy Regional State Administration.
Details
About 20 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack in Sumy. Among the wounded is a 17-year-old child. There are also people in serious condition. Two people, unfortunately, died.
According to official data, around 9 am, the city was hit by long-range MLRS.
There were 5 hits in the regional center today. As a result of the hits, a medical facility, cars and houses were damaged.
Let us remind you
At night, the enemy hit the Shostka community, probably with UAVs, houses were damaged. During the day, 4 people were injured as a result of shelling.