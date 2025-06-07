Mourning declared in Lutsk for victims of Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
A day of mourning has been declared in the Lutsk community for those killed in the Russian attack on June 7. The body of a girl born in 2001 was found during the clearing of the rubble.
A day of mourning has been declared in Lutsk and throughout the community today for the victims of the Russian attack on the city, the Lutsk City Council reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
I am declaring today a Day of Mourning in our community for the dead
Details
"Only today at 4.15 am, rescuers discovered the body of the second victim of yesterday's Russian attack - a girl born in 2001 - while clearing the rubble. Russia cut short the lives of a young couple who had so many plans and everything ahead of them. Eternal memory to you, Mykola and Ivanna. Sincere condolences to family and friends," Polishchuk wrote.
The City Council clarified that the day of mourning for the citizens who died as a result of the Russian missile strike that Lutsk suffered yesterday has been declared today, June 7, in the Lutsk City Territorial Community.
