Rescue operations completed in Lutsk after Russian attack: bodies of two dead found under the rubble

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Lutsk after the night attack by Russia on June 6. The bodies of two dead people were found under the rubble of a destroyed nine-story building. In total, 30 people were injured. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), reports UNN.

Details

Rescuers have completed clearing the rubble of a 9-story residential building in Lutsk, which was destroyed as a result of a night strike by the Russian Federation. This morning, the body of a girl was found under the rubble of the destroyed entrance. The body of a man was unblocked the day before.

In total, 30 people were injured in the attack. Five residents were evacuated, including several pets.

"5 people and several pets were evacuated. Residential buildings, administrative buildings, a furniture workshop, production facilities and cars were significantly damaged", - the SES said in a statement.

Let us remind you

According to prosecutors, on the night of June 6, Russian troops carried out a combined shelling with missiles and UAVs of the city of Lutsk, Volyn region. Multi-storey and private residential buildings, educational institutions, administrative buildings and production facilities of civil infrastructure were damaged.