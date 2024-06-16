Motorcyclists from the EU illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Romanian border - SBGS

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13499 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 133349 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134083 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148194 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 204685 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 242342 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149834 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370463 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182900 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149887 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 90005 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127750 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114951 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 47326 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 133349 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 115391 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134083 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 128182 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148194 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10315 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11676 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15881 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17182 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 28094 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Motorcyclists from the EU illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Romanian border - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20593 views

Three motorcyclists from Germany and Italy crossed the Ukrainian-Romanian border outside the checkpoint without documents. Border guards drew up administrative reports against the offenders.

Motorcyclists from the EU illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Romanian border - SBGS

An incident involving motorcyclists from Germany and Italy occurred on the border of Ukraine and Romania: border guards drew up administrative reports against EU travelers who crossed the Ukrainian-Romanian border outside the checkpoint and did not have documents. UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Three men, citizens of Germany and Italy, crossed the Ukrainian-Romanian border on motorcycles outside the checkpoint. They had no documents on them.

- reports the State Border Guard Service.

The agency notes that border guards have drawn up administrative protocols, and the foreign extreme sports enthusiasts are currently being held in a border guard unit.

Subsequently, the travelers will be handed over to the Romanian border guards.

Detention of 41 men who illegally tried to cross the border: border guards showed video14.06.24, 11:17 • 13816 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
European Union
Italy
Germany
Romania
Ukraine
