Motorcyclists from the EU illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Romanian border - SBGS

An incident involving motorcyclists from Germany and Italy occurred on the border of Ukraine and Romania: border guards drew up administrative reports against EU travelers who crossed the Ukrainian-Romanian border outside the checkpoint and did not have documents. UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Three men, citizens of Germany and Italy, crossed the Ukrainian-Romanian border on motorcycles outside the checkpoint. They had no documents on them. - reports the State Border Guard Service.

The agency notes that border guards have drawn up administrative protocols, and the foreign extreme sports enthusiasts are currently being held in a border guard unit.

Subsequently, the travelers will be handed over to the Romanian border guards.

