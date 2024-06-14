Detention of 41 men who illegally tried to cross the border: border guards showed video

Border guards in Odesa region stopped a truck with 41 men from 12 different regions of the country who were trying to illegally cross the border. The video of the detention was released by the State Border Guard Service, reports UNN.

It is noted that administrative reports were drawn up against the violators. And two of the defendants involved in organizing the smuggling face criminal liability.

