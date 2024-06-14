Border guards detain truck with 41 men who illegally tried to cross the border with Moldova - Demchenko

Yesterday, on June 13, border guards in Odesa region detained a truck with 41 people in its trailer who were trying to get to the border to cross into Moldova. Verification measures are currently underway with the violators. The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Last night in the Odesa region, our border patrol, according to information from our operatives, detained a truck with 41 people in its trailer who were trying to get to the border in this way. This vehicle was stopped a few kilometers from the border. In the future, this group could have been divided into smaller ones, or the criminal organizations could have come up with some other way to move them across the border towards Moldova - Demchenko said.

He noted that the violators are currently undergoing verification measures and will be brought to administrative responsibility.

Recall

Attempts to illegally cross the border continue, but there is no significant upward trend. Most attempts at illegal border crossing are recorded at the border with Moldova and Romania.