Mother's Day and train: what is celebrated in the world and Ukraine on May 11

Today, May 11, Mother's Day and Train Day are celebrated, reports UNN.

Mother's Day in Ukraine

On May 11, Ukraine and many countries around the world celebrate Mother's Day.

Ukraine joined the celebration of Mother's Day in 1999, and today's event is gradually replacing the Soviet holiday – March 8.

The initiator of the celebration of Mother's Day in 1908 was American Anna Jarvis, after her mother died. The girl appealed to various instances with a proposal to establish a day in which everyone could honor their mothers.

Mother's Day: 75% of Ukrainians congratulate, 59% give gifts, 27% call - survey

The initiative of the persistent American woman did not go unnoticed: already in 1910, the authorities of the state of Georgia decided to celebrate Mother's Day.

The event gradually became popular in the USA and many countries around the world.

Root Canal Day. Take care of your teeth!

Today, May 11, is National Root Canal Treatment Day. This holiday was founded in 2005 by Chris Kammer, one of the founders of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, to educate people about the importance of dental care.

Root canal treatment is a procedure in which an infected tooth is cleaned and sealed to prevent further infection. Root canal treatment saves patients from tooth loss every year and helps restore nerve damage. Take some time today to think about your oral health.

Train Day

This year, National Train Day falls on May 11. This "holiday" was first celebrated in 2008 and continues to be celebrated to this day.

The first example of what can be called a "railroad track" appeared near Corinth in ancient Greece around 600 BC. People and animals pulled boats along grooves in limestone for five miles to their destination. The Romans did something similar in Roman Egypt.

The reason for the appearance of trains and railways was pure practicality: it was possible to transport larger loads over a greater distance with the help of prepared paths. The first modern "paths" were not even created from metal rails, but were created from wooden rails, and on the way to the distance even from stone tracks.

By preparing carefully, it was possible to increase the carrying capacity that one horse could carry from one ton to almost 13 tons. This is a significant improvement in carrying capacity and a huge advantage for those who had to transport a lot of cargo over a considerable distance.

Of course, wooden rails had to be replaced often, so it became common practice to cover them with a thin metal plate to make the wood last longer.

The industrial revolution changed everything, and metal rails became more prominent. Around 1750, the industry began to produce significantly more iron than ever before. New methods, made possible by modern metallurgy and engineering science, created the conditions for explosive growth in production.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first mass

The first commercial trips started only in 1812, and even on a small scale. But, of course, we all know what happened next: trains took over the world. They gave rise to our modern, productive civilization and forever changed the life of the average person.

On May 11, believers celebrate the Day of Remembrance of Saints Cyril and Methodius.

Cyril and Methodius (Methodius) are Slavic educators and preachers of Christianity, creators of the Cyrillic alphabet, the first translators of liturgical books into the Slavic language, brothers.

For the first time in decades: Prayer in Ukrainian will be heard in St. Cyril's Church