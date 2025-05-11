Mother's Day and train: what is celebrated in the world and Ukraine on May 11

$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 22335 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 51072 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 38538 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 52501 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 79698 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 53889 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 68649 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 72996 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63789 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66096 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

More than 117 battles have already taken place on the front today: where exactly the enemy is advancing

May 10, 08:18 PM • 13271 views

The Taliban banned chess in Afghanistan due to "religious considerations"

May 10, 09:08 PM • 12357 views

Russian and foreign journalists gathered in the Kremlin awaiting Putin's press conference

May 10, 09:24 PM • 13174 views

Putin's "truce" has ended: Russia launches "Shaheds"

12:20 AM • 16001 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: enemy attacks with drones, air defense is working

03:44 AM • 25328 views
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 30199 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 139766 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 151932 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 134633 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 195618 views
Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 15244 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 79698 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 46455 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 53344 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 61825 views
YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Mother's Day and train: what is celebrated in the world and Ukraine on May 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1292 views

Mother's Day is celebrated in Ukraine and the world. Also today is Train Day, the first of which appeared in ancient Greece, and Root Canal Treatment Day.

Mother's Day and train: what is celebrated in the world and Ukraine on May 11

Today, May 11, Mother's Day and Train Day are celebrated, reports UNN.

Mother's Day in Ukraine

On May 11, Ukraine and many countries around the world celebrate Mother's Day.

Ukraine joined the celebration of Mother's Day in 1999, and today's event is gradually replacing the Soviet holiday – March 8. 

The initiator of the celebration of Mother's Day in 1908 was American Anna Jarvis, after her mother died. The girl appealed to various instances with a proposal to establish a day in which everyone could honor their mothers.

Mother's Day: 75% of Ukrainians congratulate, 59% give gifts, 27% call - survey

The initiative of the persistent American woman did not go unnoticed: already in 1910, the authorities of the state of Georgia decided to celebrate Mother's Day.

The event gradually became popular in the USA and many countries around the world.

Root Canal Day. Take care of your teeth!

Today, May 11, is National Root Canal Treatment Day. This holiday was founded in 2005 by Chris Kammer, one of the founders of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, to educate people about the importance of dental care.

Root canal treatment is a procedure in which an infected tooth is cleaned and sealed to prevent further infection. Root canal treatment saves patients from tooth loss every year and helps restore nerve damage. Take some time today to think about your oral health.

Train Day

This year, National Train Day falls on May 11. This "holiday" was first celebrated in 2008 and continues to be celebrated to this day.

The first example of what can be called a "railroad track" appeared near Corinth in ancient Greece around 600 BC. People and animals pulled boats along grooves in limestone for five miles to their destination. The Romans did something similar in Roman Egypt.

The reason for the appearance of trains and railways was pure practicality: it was possible to transport larger loads over a greater distance with the help of prepared paths. The first modern "paths" were not even created from metal rails, but were created from wooden rails, and on the way to the distance even from stone tracks.

By preparing carefully, it was possible to increase the carrying capacity that one horse could carry from one ton to almost 13 tons. This is a significant improvement in carrying capacity and a huge advantage for those who had to transport a lot of cargo over a considerable distance.

Of course, wooden rails had to be replaced often, so it became common practice to cover them with a thin metal plate to make the wood last longer.

The industrial revolution changed everything, and metal rails became more prominent. Around 1750, the industry began to produce significantly more iron than ever before. New methods, made possible by modern metallurgy and engineering science, created the conditions for explosive growth in production.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first mass

The first commercial trips started only in 1812, and even on a small scale. But, of course, we all know what happened next: trains took over the world. They gave rise to our modern, productive civilization and forever changed the life of the average person.

On May 11, believers celebrate the Day of Remembrance of Saints Cyril and Methodius.

Cyril and Methodius (Methodius) are Slavic educators and preachers of Christianity, creators of the Cyrillic alphabet, the first translators of liturgical books into the Slavic language, brothers.

For the first time in decades: Prayer in Ukrainian will be heard in St. Cyril's Church

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

