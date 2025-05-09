Newly elected Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first mass

During the Holy Mass in the Sistine Chapel, which Pope Leo XIV led together with all the cardinals the day after the end of the Conclave, the Holy Father shared his thoughts on the challenges facing the Church in the modern world, reports UNN.

According to the publication, during the service, the first Pope of Rome from the United States was dressed in a relatively simple white and gold robe. Before starting to serve Mass, he said a few words in English and continued in fluent Italian.

In his sermon, 69-year-old Leo XIV painted a picture of the Church he would like to see, saying that he would strive to serve as a "faithful administrator" of the Church as a whole.

The new Pope, according to the publication, acknowledged that the Christian faith is sometimes "considered absurd" and the prerogative of the "weak and unwise."

Lack of faith is often tragically accompanied by a loss of meaning in life, neglect of charity, terrible violations of human dignity, a crisis of the family and many other wounds that plague our society – he said.

Let us remind

Cardinal Robert Prevost elected as the new Pope Leo XIV after a series of votes. He became the first American Pope in history, continuing the policy of Francis. In an interview with Vatican News shortly after becoming head of the Dicastery for Bishops, Prevost said: "I still consider myself a missionary. My vocation, like the vocation of every Christian, is to be a missionary, to proclaim the Gospel wherever you are".