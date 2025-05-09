Newly elected Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first mass

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary
Exclusive
03:09 PM • 11804 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 21504 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 26935 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 35406 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 45874 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 71923 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 36099 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 82738 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 48558 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 40311 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.6m/s
40%
749mm
Popular news

Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

May 9, 06:25 AM • 31367 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 60769 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 51687 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 60680 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 64975 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 71946 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 65489 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 82747 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 147852 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 168429 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 3308 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 4812 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 10304 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 52025 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 61113 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first mass

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4514 views

The new Pope Leo XIV, during the Mass in the Sistine Chapel, shared his vision of the Church as a faithful administrator. He acknowledged that faith is considered absurd, and the lack of faith leads to a loss of meaning in life.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first mass

During the Holy Mass in the Sistine Chapel, which Pope Leo XIV led together with all the cardinals the day after the end of the Conclave, the Holy Father shared his thoughts on the challenges facing the Church in the modern world, reports UNN.

According to the publication, during the service, the first Pope of Rome from the United States was dressed in a relatively simple white and gold robe. Before starting to serve Mass, he said a few words in English and continued in fluent Italian.

In his sermon, 69-year-old Leo XIV painted a picture of the Church he would like to see, saying that he would strive to serve as a "faithful administrator" of the Church as a whole.

The new Pope, according to the publication, acknowledged that the Christian faith is sometimes "considered absurd" and the prerogative of the "weak and unwise."

Lack of faith is often tragically accompanied by a loss of meaning in life, neglect of charity, terrible violations of human dignity, a crisis of the family and many other wounds that plague our society 

– he said.

Let us remind

Cardinal Robert Prevost elected as the new Pope Leo XIV after a series of votes. He became the first American Pope in history, continuing the policy of Francis. In an interview with Vatican News shortly after becoming head of the Dicastery for Bishops, Prevost said: "I still consider myself a missionary. My vocation, like the vocation of every Christian, is to be a missionary, to proclaim the Gospel wherever you are".

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyNews of the World
United States
Brent
$63.55
Bitcoin
$103,138.00
S&P 500
$5,662.02
Tesla
$300.83
Газ TTF
$34.65
Золото
$3,342.40
Ethereum
$2,304.80