Mother's Day: 75% of Ukrainians congratulate, 59% give gifts, 27% call - survey

In Ukraine, 75% of citizens congratulate on Mother's Day, 59% give gifts, and 27% limit themselves to a phone call. This is according to the results of a Rakuten Viber survey, reports UNN.

Details

Ukrainians were asked on Mother's Day whether they congratulate mothers and how. Only a quarter of respondents do not congratulate mothers on the holiday. Among those who do congratulate, about 60% give gifts or flowers, and another 27% make phone calls.

More than 30,000 users aged 34 to 45 took part in the anonymous survey. Of these, more than 50% of respondents are people under the age of 45.

The results showed that 75% of Ukrainians congratulate mothers on the holiday. Another 10% of respondents would like to congratulate, but do not have the opportunity. To the question "Do you congratulate mothers on Mother's Day?" the answers were distributed as follows:

Yes — 75%;

I would like to congratulate, but I do not have the opportunity — 10%;

I do not consider Mother's Day important, I congratulate on other holidays — 3%;

I do not congratulate for other reasons — 12%.

Among Ukrainians who congratulate mothers on the holiday, 59% give gifts and / or flowers. Another 27% of respondents make phone calls, and 14% congratulate in the chat.

Recall

Ukrposhta for Mother's Day released a stamp dedicated to the mothers of Ukrainian defenders, with the wish to wait for them alive. The ceremony took place near the Motherland Monument in Kyiv.