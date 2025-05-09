Mother's Day: 75% of Ukrainians congratulate, 59% give gifts, 27% call - survey

$41.510.07
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
11:14 AM • 1012 views

Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 5328 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 5900 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 33805 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36657 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 33073 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 44333 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 68608 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 98906 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 150097 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Tags
Authors
The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

May 9, 02:29 AM • 32625 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

May 9, 02:49 AM • 23528 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 31187 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 15837 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 25844 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 5360 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 5040 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 33819 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 120287 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 140525 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 9290 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 16154 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 138325 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 151459 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 86760 views
Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Mother's Day: 75% of Ukrainians congratulate, 59% give gifts, 27% call - survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

A Viber survey showed that 75% of Ukrainians congratulate mothers on Mother's Day. About 60% give gifts, 27% make phone calls, and Ukrposhta has released a stamp for the holiday.

Mother's Day: 75% of Ukrainians congratulate, 59% give gifts, 27% call - survey

In Ukraine, 75% of citizens congratulate on Mother's Day, 59% give gifts, and 27% limit themselves to a phone call. This is according to the results of a Rakuten Viber survey, reports UNN.

Details

Ukrainians were asked on Mother's Day whether they congratulate mothers and how. Only a quarter of respondents do not congratulate mothers on the holiday. Among those who do congratulate, about 60% give gifts or flowers, and another 27% make phone calls.

More than 30,000 users aged 34 to 45 took part in the anonymous survey. Of these, more than 50% of respondents are people under the age of 45.

The results showed that 75% of Ukrainians congratulate mothers on the holiday. Another 10% of respondents would like to congratulate, but do not have the opportunity. To the question "Do you congratulate mothers on Mother's Day?" the answers were distributed as follows:

  • Yes — 75%;
    • I would like to congratulate, but I do not have the opportunity — 10%;
      • I do not consider Mother's Day important, I congratulate on other holidays — 3%;
        • I do not congratulate for other reasons — 12%.

          Among Ukrainians who congratulate mothers on the holiday, 59% give gifts and / or flowers. Another 27% of respondents make phone calls, and 14% congratulate in the chat.

          Recall

          Ukrposhta for Mother's Day released a stamp dedicated to the mothers of Ukrainian defenders, with the wish to wait for them alive. The ceremony took place near the Motherland Monument in Kyiv.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          Society
          Ukrposhta
          Ukraine
          Kyiv
