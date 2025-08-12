Mother with four children rescued from occupation: after three years, they finally met their father

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, Ukrainian children who previously, under pressure from the occupiers, studied at school according to the Russian program, have been returned. The children left with their mother and finally, for the first time in more than 3 years, saw their father.

UNN reports with reference to the page of Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

Having decided on a difficult and dangerous path from the temporarily occupied territory, a mother with four children aged 15, 12, 8 years, and one and a half years overcame it and reached safety.

Before this, the family lived under constant pressure from the occupiers,

In the TOT, they demanded that children study according to the Russian program in an occupation school, but the mother managed to organize online learning for the older ones in a Ukrainian school - Andriy Yermak's post reads.

For the first time in over three years, the children finally saw their father.

Now the family is safe.

We are fulfilling the President's task - to return all children - Yermak emphasized.

Recall

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative and the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights, it was possible to free a 14-year-old girl from the occupied territory, whom Russian guardianship authorities tried to forcibly send to an orphanage in the Russian Federation.

This year, almost 5,000 applicants from the temporarily occupied territories entered Ukrainian universities - MP