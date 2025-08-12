Mother with four children rescued from occupation: after three years, they finally met their father

$41.450.06
Exclusive
03:14 PM
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
August 12, 09:00 AM
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canning
August 12, 09:24 AM
Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's Office
August 12, 11:05 AM
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU
02:20 PM
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years
03:52 PM
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator Putin
03:59 PM
Publications
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
04:50 PM
UNN Lite
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years
03:52 PM
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza
August 12, 06:40 AM
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ring
August 11, 07:18 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
August 11, 12:35 PM
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak
August 9, 03:20 PM
Mother with four children rescued from occupation: after three years, they finally met their father

Kyiv • UNN

 202 views

A mother with four children, aged from one and a half to 15 years old, left the temporarily occupied territory, where the family lived under constant pressure. The children saw their father for the first time in over three years.

Mother with four children rescued from occupation: after three years, they finally met their father

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, Ukrainian children who previously, under pressure from the occupiers, studied at school according to the Russian program, have been returned. The children left with their mother and finally, for the first time in more than 3 years, saw their father.

UNN reports with reference to the page of Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

Having decided on a difficult and dangerous path from the temporarily occupied territory, a mother with four children aged 15, 12, 8 years, and one and a half years overcame it and reached safety.

Before this, the family lived under constant pressure from the occupiers,

In the TOT, they demanded that children study according to the Russian program in an occupation school, but the mother managed to organize online learning for the older ones in a Ukrainian school

- Andriy Yermak's post reads.

For the first time in over three years, the children finally saw their father.

Now the family is safe.

We are fulfilling the President's task - to return all children

- Yermak emphasized.

Recall

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative and the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights, it was possible to free a 14-year-old girl from the occupied territory, whom Russian guardianship authorities tried to forcibly send to an orphanage in the Russian Federation.

This year, almost 5,000 applicants from the temporarily occupied territories entered Ukrainian universities - MP
07.08.25, 13:18

Ihor Telezhnikov

Society
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine