This year, almost 5,000 applicants from the temporarily occupied territories entered Ukrainian universities - MP

This year, almost five thousand applicants from temporarily occupied territories entered Ukrainian universities, said Serhiy Babak, a People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and head of the Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation, as reported by UNN.

Details

This year, 4960 people, almost five thousand children, entered under quota 2, 99% of whom enrolled in full-time state-funded programs. They entered all the universities they wanted, on a state-funded basis - Babak said.

The MP explained that quotas for children from TOTs are in effect because they are not always able to pass the national multi-subject test due to security threats or lack of internet.

All children from temporarily occupied territories, from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, or from Donbas, or those children who are in the zone of active hostilities have the right to enter universities under quota 2. When they do not pass the national multi-subject test, obviously it is difficult for them to do so for security reasons from the temporarily occupied territory, often there is no connection, they simply cannot connect, then they submit an application, take entrance exams at the university. Which, as a rule, take place in the form of an interview, submit the minimum necessary documents confirming that they are from the occupied territory, and they enter the state-funded program under a separate quota - Babak explained.

Addition

80% of this year's postgraduate applicants are men, while approximately the same number did not show up for testing. More than 65% of master's and postgraduate applicants received high scores.

Applicants can confirm their choice of study place at the educational institution or in their electronic cabinet. Available methods include using a QES, Diia.Signature, or uploading a scanned copy of a manually signed application.