New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 20491 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 21779 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM • 19089 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 28413 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 47730 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 51872 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 106280 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 68761 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 61720 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
This year, almost 5,000 applicants from the temporarily occupied territories entered Ukrainian universities - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

This year, 4960 people from the temporarily occupied territories entered Ukrainian universities under quota 2. 99% of them were enrolled in full-time study on a state-funded basis.

This year, almost 5,000 applicants from the temporarily occupied territories entered Ukrainian universities - MP

This year, almost five thousand applicants from temporarily occupied territories entered Ukrainian universities, said Serhiy Babak, a People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and head of the Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation, as reported by UNN.

Details

This year, 4960 people, almost five thousand children, entered under quota 2, 99% of whom enrolled in full-time state-funded programs. They entered all the universities they wanted, on a state-funded basis

- Babak said.

The MP explained that quotas for children from TOTs are in effect because they are not always able to pass the national multi-subject test due to security threats or lack of internet.

All children from temporarily occupied territories, from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, or from Donbas, or those children who are in the zone of active hostilities have the right to enter universities under quota 2. When they do not pass the national multi-subject test, obviously it is difficult for them to do so for security reasons from the temporarily occupied territory, often there is no connection, they simply cannot connect, then they submit an application, take entrance exams at the university. Which, as a rule, take place in the form of an interview, submit the minimum necessary documents confirming that they are from the occupied territory, and they enter the state-funded program under a separate quota

- Babak explained.

Addition

80% of this year's postgraduate applicants are men, while approximately the same number did not show up for testing. More than 65% of master's and postgraduate applicants received high scores.

Applicants can confirm their choice of study place at the educational institution or in their electronic cabinet. Available methods include using a QES, Diia.Signature, or uploading a scanned copy of a manually signed application.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEducation
Servant of the People
Crimea
Ukraine