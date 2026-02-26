Mother and son, both doctors, exposed in a fake disability scheme; hundreds of thousands in foreign currency found during searches

In Vinnytsia region, a mother and son, both doctors, were exposed for a scheme involving the fraudulent registration of disability; during searches, over $200,000, UAH 350,000, and over EUR 1,700 in cash were found. They have been notified of suspicion, reported the National Police in the region, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, "in the autumn of 2025, a mother and son, aged 47 and 27, who work as doctors in different departments of the same communal medical institution in Vinnytsia district, offered a man the establishment of a third group disability for a period of one year for $3,000."

"To make the illegal procedure look plausible, the defendants arranged for the 'patient' a fictitious inpatient treatment in the department where one of them worked, and a series of examinations. When the package of medical documentation was ready for transfer to experts for assessing the person's daily functioning, the 'client' was supposed to pay for the 'service,'" the police said.

After the agreed bribe amount was transferred, the accomplices were detained by law enforcement officers, and the money was seized. In total, during sanctioned searches within the criminal proceedings, over $200,000, UAH 350,000, and more than EUR 1,700 in cash were found and seized. - the police stated.

Investigative actions are ongoing to establish the origin of the funds and other persons possibly involved in the commission of the crime.

Both doctors were notified of suspicion of extortion and receiving unlawful benefits for themselves or a third party for influencing the decision to establish disability, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 3 of Article 368, Part 2 of Article 28 – Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, motions have been sent to the court regarding the application of preventive measures against the suspects and their removal from their positions.

