Most regions of Ukraine will experience power outages tomorrow

In most regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect tomorrow, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, February 27, in most regions of Ukraine, throughout the day, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied. - the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the oblenergos in your region. - Ukrenergo summarized.

