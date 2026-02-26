$43.240.02
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 5528 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
03:08 PM • 10584 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
02:09 PM • 11850 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 21451 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 15707 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 74255 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 41248 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 50126 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 63371 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 54191 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Most regions of Ukraine will experience power outages tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

On February 27, most regions of Ukraine will implement scheduled power outages and power restrictions for industrial consumers. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Most regions of Ukraine will experience power outages tomorrow

In most regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect tomorrow, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, February 27, in most regions of Ukraine, throughout the day, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied.

- the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the oblenergos in your region.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Due to the Russian attack on energy infrastructure, 6 regions are experiencing power outages, with intensified blackouts in some areas26.02.26, 11:28 • 3626 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine