Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

On November 14, power outages will be applied throughout the day in most regions of Ukraine. The restrictions are related to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity

On Friday, most regions of Ukraine are again expected to experience blackouts, with schedules in effect throughout the day, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo's statement.

Tomorrow, November 14, consumption restrictions will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

– the statement says.

The time and scope of the restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – in volumes from 2 to 4 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.

The company emphasized that the time and scope of the restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!

– Ukrenergo summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

