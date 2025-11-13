Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity

On Friday, most regions of Ukraine are again expected to experience blackouts, with schedules in effect throughout the day, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo's statement.

Tomorrow, November 14, consumption restrictions will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The time and scope of the restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – in volumes from 2 to 4 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.

The company emphasized that the time and scope of the restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!