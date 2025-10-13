Most Poles believe in US protection in case of Russian attack - poll results

Most Poles are confident that the US will protect them in the event of a Russian attack, according to a new poll. Only a quarter of respondents doubt the readiness of American allies to come to their aid. This is stated in a material by Gazeta Prawna, writes UNN.

Details

According to the poll results, 63.8% of Poles believe that in the event of an armed attack by Russia on Poland, American troops will come to their defense. Every fourth (25.8%) does not count on military support from abroad and shows significantly more skepticism.

The study, conducted by the University of Social Sciences and Humanities and CBOS for DGP, showed that Poles' high trust in the US is based on a long-standing political consensus: all major political forces in Poland agreed on the importance of Washington's role in ensuring the country's security.

Therefore, regardless of political preferences, citizens see the US as an ally – note the researchers.

The poll also showed that the greatest trust in American allied commitments is expressed by right-wing political groups (71.4%) and young people: among the two youngest age categories, positive responses exceed 70%.

