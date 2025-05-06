Most battles today are in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions - General Staff

Most of the fighting with 79 today on the front is concentrated in the Pokrovsky direction, and the enemy is also more active in the Novopavlovsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the summary for 4 p.m. on May 6, UNN writes.

The enemy, despite the significant losses inflicted on him by our defenders, continues to try to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops. In total, 79 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day - reported in the General Staff.

Today, areas of the settlements of Novodmytrivka, Bila Berezha, Porozok, Stepok, Ulanove, Bobylivka, Tovstodubove, Novovasylivka, Prohody, Popivka, Mar'yine, Petrushivka, Myropilske of Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery shelling from the territory of russia, as indicated.

Situation by directions

Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the Kharkiv direction in the area of Vovchansk, and three more combat clashes are ongoing in this location.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked positions in the areas of the settlements of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka twice, and our defenders successfully repelled enemy assaults.

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks in the areas of the settlements of Lypove, Ridkodub, and in the directions of Novy Myr and Kolodyaziv. Currently, two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two attacks by the aggressor in the areas of Kurdyumivka and Chasovoy Yar, and one battle is currently underway.

In the Toretsk direction, the russians tried to dislodge our units from their positions in the areas of Dachne and Toretsk, where the Defense Forces have already repelled one assault action, and another combat clash is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has made 36 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Kalinove, Promin', Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Sribne, Andriivka, and in the directions of Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 27 enemy attacks. Enemy aviation carried out strikes with guided aerial bombs on the areas of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Nova Poltavka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myrnohrad, Bilytske, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling three attacks by the occupying army, and 11 attempts to storm our positions have already been stopped in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, and in the directions of the settlements of Shevchenko, Novopil, Odradne. Novopil, Temirivka, Zelene Pole, and Novodarivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipil direction, in the area of the settlement of Vysoke, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy also used unguided air missiles against Huliaipole and Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully stopped four assaults in the areas of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske, and in the direction of Novoandriivka. The enemy carried out air strikes on Mala Tokmachka and Kamyanske.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked once in the direction of the positions of our defenders. The enemy launched an air strike with unguided air missiles on the area of the settlement of Olhivka.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the invaders. In addition, the enemy carried out 182 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from reactive salvo fire systems, and carried out four air strikes, dropping four guided bombs," the statement said.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and 61 artillery systems