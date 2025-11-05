Moscow has allocated tens of millions of rubles for "repairing water pipelines" in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, but in reality, they are only installing plastic tanks with technical water. Despite the occupation authorities' statements about "successes," the real situation remains critical. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

In the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, another performance by the occupation authorities, titled "the struggle for improving water supply," is underway. Gauleiter Denis Pushilin presents it as a "humanitarian initiative." - the post reads.

According to CNS analysts, this is actually a cover for a large-scale scheme to launder Russian funds.

Moscow has allocated tens of millions of rubles for "repairing water pipelines" and "providing cities with water." Pushilin's reports mention the installation of plastic reservoirs – in the last four days alone, 35 more barrels of technical water have appeared in Donetsk. In total, according to him, there are already more than a thousand such tanks. This is presented as a "significant achievement of the government." However, in reality, the situation is completely different. - reports the Center for National Resistance.

It is noted that in Makiivka, Horlivka, and a number of other cities, residents stand for hours in queues near empty blue reservoirs, which are either not filled or contain technical water unsuitable for consumption. At the same time, the local "administration" conducts demonstrative actions with the distribution of buckets and "volunteer marathons," creating an illusion of care.

Instead of actually repairing water supply systems, Pushilin announced a "month of volunteering," involving about two hundred "volunteers" who now carry water to residents of upper floors - including pensioners and people with disabilities. - writes CNS.

According to CNS experts, this initiative is merely an attempt to disguise the embezzlement of budget funds and simultaneously report to Moscow on "completed work."

"Propaganda media actively film stories where the gauleiter demonstrates 'care for people,' holds off-site meetings, and awards 'volunteers.' In reality, this is a standard scheme of 'budget appropriation,' where money disappears into the pockets of occupation officials, and water never reaches the people," the CNS added.

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are transferring pumping stations that supply water to boiler houses to draw it directly from reservoirs. This poses a threat to people's health and destroys equipment, which can lead to accidents.

