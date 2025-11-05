ukenru
06:53 PM • 12862 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 27033 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 24360 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 24495 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 25263 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 39781 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 36737 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 19096 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 18277 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15579 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin and Trump's meeting at the G20 summit in South Africa will not take place; the Kremlin announced its delegation without the dictatorPhotoNovember 4, 03:36 PM • 11553 views
Gopichand Hinduja, UK's richest man, diesNovember 4, 03:56 PM • 7122 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 20061 views
Satellite images captured the construction of a new bridge between Russia and North KoreaPhotoNovember 4, 05:28 PM • 4638 views
Vatican officially stated: the world was saved by Jesus, not the Virgin Mary – new decree of the PopeNovember 4, 06:09 PM • 21824 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 39780 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 38334 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 36736 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 57396 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 54914 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Viktor Liashko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
South Korea
North Korea
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 20064 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 35642 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 39122 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 34583 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 38562 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
The New York Times
Nord Stream

Moscow imitates “water pipe repairs” in Donetsk region with plastic tanks of technical water - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Moscow allocated tens of millions of rubles for the repair of water pipelines in the occupied Donetsk region. Instead, the occupiers are only installing plastic tanks with technical water, despite claims of success.

Moscow imitates “water pipe repairs” in Donetsk region with plastic tanks of technical water - CNS

Moscow has allocated tens of millions of rubles for "repairing water pipelines" in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, but in reality, they are only installing plastic tanks with technical water. Despite the occupation authorities' statements about "successes," the real situation remains critical. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

In the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, another performance by the occupation authorities, titled "the struggle for improving water supply," is underway. Gauleiter Denis Pushilin presents it as a "humanitarian initiative."

- the post reads.

According to CNS analysts, this is actually a cover for a large-scale scheme to launder Russian funds.

Moscow has allocated tens of millions of rubles for "repairing water pipelines" and "providing cities with water." Pushilin's reports mention the installation of plastic reservoirs – in the last four days alone, 35 more barrels of technical water have appeared in Donetsk. In total, according to him, there are already more than a thousand such tanks. This is presented as a "significant achievement of the government." However, in reality, the situation is completely different.

- reports the Center for National Resistance.

It is noted that in Makiivka, Horlivka, and a number of other cities, residents stand for hours in queues near empty blue reservoirs, which are either not filled or contain technical water unsuitable for consumption. At the same time, the local "administration" conducts demonstrative actions with the distribution of buckets and "volunteer marathons," creating an illusion of care.

Instead of actually repairing water supply systems, Pushilin announced a "month of volunteering," involving about two hundred "volunteers" who now carry water to residents of upper floors - including pensioners and people with disabilities.

- writes CNS.

According to CNS experts, this initiative is merely an attempt to disguise the embezzlement of budget funds and simultaneously report to Moscow on "completed work."

"Propaganda media actively film stories where the gauleiter demonstrates 'care for people,' holds off-site meetings, and awards 'volunteers.' In reality, this is a standard scheme of 'budget appropriation,' where money disappears into the pockets of occupation officials, and water never reaches the people," the CNS added.

Recall

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are transferring pumping stations that supply water to boiler houses to draw it directly from reservoirs. This poses a threat to people's health and destroys equipment, which can lead to accidents.  

Over 90% of calls about water, none made it to air: Donetsk Gauleiter Pushilin "spoke with the people" - CNS11.10.25, 03:10 • 10770 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyPolitics
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast