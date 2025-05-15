$41.540.04
Moscow has turned the aggression against Ukraine into a war of attrition - Syrsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1346 views

Russia has turned the aggression into a war of attrition, throwing up to 640,000 troops at Ukraine. Syrsky stressed the need for military equipment and the implementation of projects with NATO.

Moscow has turned the aggression against Ukraine into a war of attrition - Syrsky

Despite playing diplomacy, Moscow has turned aggression against Ukraine into a war of attrition. Russia has thrown a joint group of troops numbering up to 640,000 people at Ukraine. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in a military format at the level of commanders-in-chief in a video conference mode, reports UNN.

Details

Syrskyi noted that Ukraine hopes to achieve a just peace, but active hostilities are currently ongoing on a front line of about 1,100 km.

In his address to the participants of the Ukraine-NATO Council, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine raised the issue of individual and collective training of Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of partner states, as well as the constant need of the Defense Forces of Ukraine for military equipment, weapons, and logistics.

Since the beginning of 2025 alone, the occupiers have lost more than 177,000 soldiers in Ukraine - Syrskyi13.05.25, 18:51 • 3211 views

Only a firm, consolidated position of the international community will be able to force the aggressor to stop the war. The adherence to principles and unity of our partners are critical to achieving a just and lasting peace

 - Syrskyi said.

In addition, he stressed the importance of further implementation of the projects of the concept of the Roadmap for Ukraine's Interoperability with NATO and the creation of an Integrated Architecture of Air and Missile Defense Assistance.

Putin dismissed the commander of the Russian Ground Forces, Oleg Salyukov 15.05.25, 20:44 • 1450 views

I heard assurances from the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, that NATO's support for Ukraine will remain unwavering 

- added Syrskyi.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 15 that Russia has launched an aggressive offensive in all directions, and the main direction is Sumy, where 67,000 Russian troops were concentrated. 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
