Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has dismissed the commander of the ground forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Oleg Salyukov. This was reported by Russian "media" and Telegram channels, reports UNN.

Details

From now on, Salyukov will be the deputy of the former Minister of Defense of Russia, Sergei Shoigu, who has been the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation since May 12, 2024. It has not yet been announced who will take over as commander-in-chief of the ground forces.

Additionally

Oleg Salyukov commanded the ground forces of the Russian Federation and the Moscow garrison from May 2, 2014. In this position, he commanded parades in Moscow on May 9 from 2014 to 2025.

From January 11, 2023, he was the deputy commander of the joint group of troops in the zone of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the spring conscription to the army of citizens aged 18 to 30. According to the decree, in 2025, it is planned to recruit 160,000 Russians for service in the Russian army.