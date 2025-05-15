$41.540.04
Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.
06:19 PM • 1300 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

04:24 PM • 32777 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 34332 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 39889 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 80653 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 100955 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 156435 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 145787 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 296146 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104276 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Putin dismissed the commander of the Russian Ground Forces, Oleg Salyukov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

Russian "media" reports that Salyukov has become the deputy of ex-defense minister Shoigu. He commanded the ground forces of the Russian Federation since 2014, and since 2023 he was the deputy commander in the zone of invasion of Ukraine.

Putin dismissed the commander of the Russian Ground Forces, Oleg Salyukov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has dismissed the commander of the ground forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Oleg Salyukov. This was reported by Russian "media" and Telegram channels, reports UNN.

Details

From now on, Salyukov will be the deputy of the former Minister of Defense of Russia, Sergei Shoigu, who has been the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation since May 12, 2024. It has not yet been announced who will take over as commander-in-chief of the ground forces.

Additionally

Oleg Salyukov commanded the ground forces of the Russian Federation and the Moscow garrison from May 2, 2014. In this position, he commanded parades in Moscow on May 9 from 2014 to 2025.

From January 11, 2023, he was the deputy commander of the joint group of troops in the zone of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the spring conscription to the army of citizens aged 18 to 30. According to the decree, in 2025, it is planned to recruit 160,000 Russians for service in the Russian army.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
