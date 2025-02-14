ukenru
Moscow did not understand Vance's words about sending US troops to Ukraine

Moscow did not understand Vance's words about sending US troops to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54788 views

Russia asks the United States to explain Vice President Vance's remarks about the possible deployment of U.S. troops to Ukraine. The statement was made in the context of a possible failure in peace talks with Russia.

The Russian Federation expects the United States to explain to the Kremlin the essence of US Vice President J.D. Vance's statement. Earlier, a representative of the Trump government said that if peace talks fail, the deployment of US troops to Ukraine is possible.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the Russian media.

The Kremlin has asked for an explanation of the statements about the possible deployment of US troops to Ukraine.  This was stated by Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov during a conversation with representatives of the Russian media.

These are new elements of the position, we have not heard such wording before, they have not been voiced. Therefore, of course, during the very contacts we have been talking about, we expect to receive some additional clarifications

- He said.

Recall

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said that new sanctions and sending troops to Ukraine is possible. This will happen if Russia abandons the peace talks.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics News of the World
J. D. Vance
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine

