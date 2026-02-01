Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
11:12 AM • 2176 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 5708 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
06:56 AM • 12338 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 29027 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 47223 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 34258 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 32558 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 26413 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 16524 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 14079 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
2.4m/s
66%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: cascading power outages in Ukraine during the "truce" are not a significant concession from RussiaFebruary 1, 02:39 AM • 10572 views
No protracted war: Trump considers options for swift military action against Iran - WSJFebruary 1, 03:13 AM • 7940 views
Democrats refuse to help Republicans pass funding package to avoid 'shutdown' - MediaFebruary 1, 03:48 AM • 6082 views
Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killedPhotoFebruary 1, 05:39 AM • 11724 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 7930 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 46948 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 75911 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 54709 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 60662 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 62287 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 8256 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 24966 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 27949 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 30998 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 32004 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Starlink
Social network
Bild

Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

A Moscow court has in absentia remanded Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa in custody in connection with the Kerch Bridge explosion on July 17, 2023. He was also charged with organizing drone attacks on Russian regions.

Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of

A court in Moscow has in absentia ordered the detention of Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa in connection with the Kerch Bridge explosion on July 17, 2023. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

Details

A court in Moscow has in absentia arrested the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Neizhpapa, in connection with the Kerch (Crimean) Bridge explosion on July 17, 2023. It is reported that Neizhpapa, accused of committing a crime under paragraph "b" of part 3 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act), was remanded in custody. The in absentia arrest was appealed to the appellate instance of the Moscow City Court, which upheld the decision of the capital's court, and it came into force.

- the post says.

It is also reported that Neizhpapa has been заочно (in absentia) charged with organizing drone attacks on Russian regions, particularly the Kursk region.

On the night of July 17, 2023, according to the Russian investigation, two Ukrainian surface drones attacked the Kerch Bridge. After this, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "terrorist act" against unidentified persons.

According to the Russian side, two adults died, a child was injured, and the roadbed of the bridge was damaged as a result of the attack.

Recall

An indictment was sent to court against four members of a criminal organization who supplied industrial equipment to Russian enterprises. Products worth over 160 million hryvnias were used for the needs of Russia's military-industrial complex.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleksiy Neizhpapa
Armed Forces of Ukraine