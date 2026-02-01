Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of

A court in Moscow has in absentia ordered the detention of Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa in connection with the Kerch Bridge explosion on July 17, 2023. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

Details

A court in Moscow has in absentia arrested the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Neizhpapa, in connection with the Kerch (Crimean) Bridge explosion on July 17, 2023. It is reported that Neizhpapa, accused of committing a crime under paragraph "b" of part 3 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act), was remanded in custody. The in absentia arrest was appealed to the appellate instance of the Moscow City Court, which upheld the decision of the capital's court, and it came into force. - the post says.

It is also reported that Neizhpapa has been заочно (in absentia) charged with organizing drone attacks on Russian regions, particularly the Kursk region.

On the night of July 17, 2023, according to the Russian investigation, two Ukrainian surface drones attacked the Kerch Bridge. After this, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "terrorist act" against unidentified persons.

According to the Russian side, two adults died, a child was injured, and the roadbed of the bridge was damaged as a result of the attack.

Recall

An indictment was sent to court against four members of a criminal organization who supplied industrial equipment to Russian enterprises. Products worth over 160 million hryvnias were used for the needs of Russia's military-industrial complex.