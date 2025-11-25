Morning Russian attack on Kyiv: 4 dead and 3 wounded reported

In Kyiv, as a result of Russia's morning attack in the Sviatoshynskyi district, there are preliminarily 4 dead and at least 3 wounded, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

At the location in Sviatoshynskyi district, preliminarily, 4 dead, at least 3 wounded - Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, there is also damage in the Darnytskyi district.

"Russians are deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and housing. Cynical terror," the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration stated.

Addition

Kyiv has been under a massive combined attack by Russia since night. As a result of the enemy's night attack, two people were reported dead and 6 injured in the capital.

As reported by the Ministry of Energy, the massive combined enemy attack was aimed at energy infrastructure facilities.