More than half of the fighting is in three sectors: General Staff updates combat map

110 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, the most intense - in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy was also active in the Kupyansk and Toretsk sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on February 4 and showed a map of combat operations for February 3, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 91 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropped 139 KABs, and used 2,241 kamikaze drones. In addition, it made over six thousand attacks, 138 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit nine areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two control points, three artillery systems, as well as two electronic warfare stations of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by direction:

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 13 occupants' attacks took place yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Zahryzove.

In the Lman sector, the enemy attacked four times. He tried to advance near Novoyehorivka, Terny, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders near the village of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six firefights were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, in the direction of Predtechyne and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near the localities of Krymske, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. In some cases, he supported his actions with air strikes.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 38 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Malynivka, Novopoltavka, Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Dachne and Pokrovsk. The enemy was actively using attack and bombing aircraft in the area.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled six attacks on the positions of our troops near Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne and Novyi Komar.

On the Hulyaypilsky direction, the invaders carried out two offensives in the direction of Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Novodanylivka and Shcherbaki.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the Russian invaders stormed the positions of our units eight times without success. Enemy aircraft were operating in the area.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled seven attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 60 air strikes, using 91 guided bombs, and fired 441 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

