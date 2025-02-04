More than half of the fighting is in three sectors: General Staff updates combat map

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34910 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71498 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103476 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106778 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102619 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130657 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103605 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113338 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116936 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103890 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96997 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113518 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30584 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107984 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 34889 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125035 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130655 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163372 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153397 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4619 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11282 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107984 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113518 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138847 views
More than half of the fighting is in three sectors: General Staff updates combat map

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28366 views

Over the last day, 110 combat engagements took place, with the most active fighting in the Pokrovsk sector - 38. The enemy launched 91 air strikes and used 2,241 kamikaze drones.

110 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, the most intense - in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy was also active in the Kupyansk and Toretsk sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on February 4 and showed a map of combat operations for February 3, UNN reports.

In total, 110 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 91 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropped 139 KABs, and used 2,241 kamikaze drones. In addition, it made over six thousand attacks, 138 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit nine areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two control points, three artillery systems, as well as two electronic warfare stations of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by direction:

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 13 occupants' attacks took place yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Zahryzove.

In the Lman sector, the enemy attacked four times. He tried to advance near Novoyehorivka, Terny, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders near the village of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six firefights were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, in the direction of Predtechyne and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near the localities of Krymske, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. In some cases, he supported his actions with air strikes.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 38 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Malynivka, Novopoltavka, Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Dachne and Pokrovsk. The enemy was actively using attack and bombing aircraft in the area.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled six attacks on the positions of our troops near Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne and Novyi Komar.

On the Hulyaypilsky direction, the invaders carried out two offensives in the direction of Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Novodanylivka and Shcherbaki.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the Russian invaders stormed the positions of our units eight times without success. Enemy aircraft were operating in the area.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled seven attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 60 air strikes, using 91 guided bombs, and fired 441 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Terrorist losses over the last day: Ukrainian defenders killed 1270 invaders - General Staff04.02.25, 07:42 • 26688 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising