Terrorist losses over the last day: Ukrainian defenders killed 1270 invaders - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1270 occupants. Moreover, 18 tanks, 24 infantry fighting vehicles, 66 artillery systems and 92 enemy UAVs were destroyed.
Enemy forces lost 1270 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Combat losses of the occupation forces for the period from 24.02.22 to 04.02.25:
- Personnel: 842 930 (+1270).
- Tanks: 9938 (+18).
- Armored combat vehicles: 20709 (+24).
- Artillery systems: 22655 (+66).
- RSVP: 1269 (+1).
- Air defense means: 1053.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 24003 (+92).
- Cruise missiles: 3054.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 35921 (+123).
- Special equipment: 3733 (+2).
