Enemy forces lost 1270 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the occupation forces for the period from 24.02.22 to 04.02.25:

- Personnel: 842 930 (+1270).

- Tanks: 9938 (+18).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20709 (+24).

- Artillery systems: 22655 (+66).

- RSVP: 1269 (+1).

- Air defense means: 1053.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 24003 (+92).

- Cruise missiles: 3054.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 35921 (+123).

- Special equipment: 3733 (+2).

