94 combat engagements in the frontline: where occupants are attacking most actively - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30083 views

There were 94 combat engagements with Russian troops over the last day. Most enemy attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk sector - 27 attempts to advance.

There were 94 combat engagements in the frontline.  The enemy continues to attack most actively in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, one firefight continues near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, terrorists attacked 12 times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Zahryzove. 

In the Liman sector, the occupants fired 4 times near Terny, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka. 

In the Siversk sector, an attack near Bilohorivka continues. In addition, the aggressors conducted air strikes with guided bombs on the settlements of Siversk and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 3 combat engagements take place near Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora and Predtechyno. 

In the Toretsk sector, attacked 12 times near Krymske, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, enemy forces attempted to attack 27 times near Malynivka, Novopoltavka, Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked 6 times near Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne and Novyi Komar.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, the invaders made two offensives in the direction of Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv sector Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Novodanylivka and Shcherbaky. 

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked 8 times in the areas of Antonivka and Prydniprovsky. 

97 combat clashes on the front line: General Staff showed a map of the fighting03.02.25, 08:15 • 36291 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

