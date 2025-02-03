97 combat clashes on the front line: General Staff showed a map of the fighting

There were 97 battles on the front line the previous day, more than a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy intensified in the Kupiansk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report and showed a map of the fighting for February 2, writes UNN.

In total, 97 combat clashes were recorded during the previous day - reported by the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles, as well as 63 air strikes, in particular, dropping 112 guided aerial bombs. In addition, he carried out more than 5,800 shellings, of which 62 were from multiple rocket launchers and involved 2,725 kamikaze drones for strikes.

"Yesterday, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 18 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, two air defense assets, an electronic warfare asset, an ammunition depot, four artillery systems, as well as two enemy command posts", the report says.

The situation by directions is as follows:

On the Kharkiv direction, there were two enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Hatiushche the previous day.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were 18 attacks by the occupiers over the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novosilka, Bohuslavka, Zahrizove, Lozova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eight times. He tried to advance near Novoyehorivka, Novolubivka, Makiivka, Yampolivka and towards Sribrnka.

Yesterday, in the Siversky direction, the enemy twice tried to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Bilohirivka and Ivano-Darivka with assault actions. He did not succeed.

The previous day, in the Kramatorsk direction, there were two assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Predtechyne and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 39 attacks by the aggressor towards Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Uspeniivka, Yelyzavetivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachnyi and Ulakly.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault in the area of Kostiantynopil.

In the Orikhiv direction, in the area of the settlement of Kamianske, the invaders made one futile assault on the positions of our defenders.

In the Hulyaipole and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groupings of the enemy were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy actively uses artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation against the areas of Ukrainian settlements.

"In the Kursk direction, our defenders repelled 12 attacks by the enemy the previous day, the enemy inflicted 383 artillery shellings, of which two were from multiple rocket launchers; carried out 33 air strikes, dropping 43 guided aerial bombs", the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower, equipment and actively undermine the offensive potential of the enemy in the rear.

