97 combat clashes on the front line: General Staff showed a map of the fighting

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 24979 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 66732 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102754 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106121 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 124083 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102385 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129946 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103552 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116913 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106732 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103271 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 92807 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112639 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107089 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 24979 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 124083 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129946 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162837 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152935 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 7479 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107089 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112639 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138630 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140404 views
97 combat clashes on the front line: General Staff showed a map of the fighting

97 combat clashes on the front line: General Staff showed a map of the fighting

 • 36292 views

Over the course of the day, there were 97 combat clashes, 39 of which were in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched 3 missile and 63 air strikes, carried out more than 5,800 shelling attacks, and used 2,725 kamikaze drones.

There were 97 battles on the front line the previous day, more than a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy intensified in the Kupiansk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report and showed a map of the fighting for February 2, writes UNN.

In total, 97 combat clashes were recorded during the previous day

- reported by the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles, as well as 63 air strikes, in particular, dropping 112 guided aerial bombs. In addition, he carried out more than 5,800 shellings, of which 62 were from multiple rocket launchers and involved 2,725 kamikaze drones for strikes.

"Yesterday, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 18 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, two air defense assets, an electronic warfare asset, an ammunition depot, four artillery systems, as well as two enemy command posts", the report says.

The situation by directions is as follows:

On the Kharkiv direction, there were two enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Hatiushche the previous day.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were 18 attacks by the occupiers over the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novosilka, Bohuslavka, Zahrizove, Lozova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eight times. He tried to advance near Novoyehorivka, Novolubivka, Makiivka, Yampolivka and towards Sribrnka.

Yesterday, in the Siversky direction, the enemy twice tried to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Bilohirivka and Ivano-Darivka with assault actions. He did not succeed.

The previous day, in the Kramatorsk direction, there were two assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Predtechyne and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 39 attacks by the aggressor towards Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Uspeniivka, Yelyzavetivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachnyi and Ulakly.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault in the area of Kostiantynopil.

In the Orikhiv direction, in the area of the settlement of Kamianske, the invaders made one futile assault on the positions of our defenders.

In the Hulyaipole and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groupings of the enemy were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy actively uses artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation against the areas of Ukrainian settlements.

"In the Kursk direction, our defenders repelled 12 attacks by the enemy the previous day, the enemy inflicted 383 artillery shellings, of which two were from multiple rocket launchers; carried out 33 air strikes, dropping 43 guided aerial bombs", the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower, equipment and actively undermine the offensive potential of the enemy in the rear.

Another 1300 soldiers and more than 170 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses03.02.25, 07:54 • 31699 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising