During the day on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the occupying army lost another 1300 of its military, as well as hundreds of pieces of equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.



Details

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/03/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 841,660 (+1300) people,

tanks - 9920 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles - 20,685 (+18) units,

artillery systems - 22,589 (+51) units,

MLRS - 1268 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 1053 (+3) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23,911 (+118),

cruise missiles - 3054 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 35,798 (+89) units,

special equipment - 3731 (+2) units.

